The best teacher gifts to thank them for putting up with your kid

Let's be real, teachers put up with a lot — which is why it's totally necessary to honor them to the fullest during Teacher Appreciation Week. This year the celebration lasts from Monday May 8 to Friday May 12 (with Tuesday, May 9 officially being Teacher Appreciation Day), and we're all about finding gifts to show these overworked and underpaid heroes just how much they mean to us and our kids.
Here are almost three dozen budget-friendly gifts that are sure to have your child's teacher smiling.
It is hard to go wrong with getting your child's teacher a gift card; however, I love this idea of a gift card bouquet from The Cul-De-Sac blog. This would be perfect if you are doing a gift from the entire class or if several of you are going in on this together. Pick up gift cards from your teacher's favorite stores and restaurants and glue them onto a paper flower attached to a stick. Insert the sticks into floral foam that is placed in a colorful pail. Paint the words, "Thank you for helping us grow," for a great finishing touch.
If the gift card bouquet would be too expensive, you can never go wrong with a gift card to her favorite restaurant, Target, grocery store or Amazon. For middle school kids who have multiple teachers, buying $5 Starbucks gift cards with a thank-you note attached would also be appreciated.
This inventive school supply bouquet is the perfect way to set your teacher up with all the best supplies.
