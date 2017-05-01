 
/

32 Gifts for Teacher Appreciation Week That Teachers Will Actually Use

Kim Grundy

by

Kim Grundy is a mom, writer, expert laundry folder and sandwich maker, not necessarily in that order. Raised in Oklahoma, she is now a West Coast gal and lives in California with her husband and two sons, along with one dog, two fish (oo...

Image: Kuzmichstudio/Getty Images
The best teacher gifts to thank them for putting up with your kid

Let's be real, teachers put up with a lot — which is why it's totally necessary to honor them to the fullest during Teacher Appreciation Week. This year the celebration lasts from Monday May 8 to Friday May 12 (with Tuesday, May 9 officially being Teacher Appreciation Day), and we're all about finding gifts to show these overworked and underpaid heroes just how much they mean to us and our kids.

More: Preschool Teacher Donates Kidney to Critically Ill Student

Here are almost three dozen budget-friendly gifts that are sure to have your child's teacher smiling.

1. Gift card bouquet

The best teacher gifts to thank them for putting up with your kid
Image: The Cul-De-Sac blog

It is hard to go wrong with getting your child's teacher a gift card; however, I love this idea of a gift card bouquet from The Cul-De-Sac blog. This would be perfect if you are doing a gift from the entire class or if several of you are going in on this together. Pick up gift cards from your teacher's favorite stores and restaurants and glue them onto a paper flower attached to a stick. Insert the sticks into floral foam that is placed in a colorful pail. Paint the words, "Thank you for helping us grow," for a great finishing touch.

If the gift card bouquet would be too expensive, you can never go wrong with a gift card to her favorite restaurant, Target, grocery store or Amazon. For middle school kids who have multiple teachers, buying $5 Starbucks gift cards with a thank-you note attached would also be appreciated.

2. School supply bouquet

The best teacher gifts to thank them for putting up with your kid
Image: SheKnows

This inventive school supply bouquet is the perfect way to set your teacher up with all the best supplies.

Next Up: Cookies in a jar

Originally published April 2016. Updated April 2017.

