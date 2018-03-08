 
12 St. Patrick's Day Scavenger Hunt Ideas for Kids of All Ages

Michelle Maffei

by

Michelle Maffei is a freelance copywriter covering a variety of topics both online and in print, from parenting to beauty and more.

Image: Yuki Kondo/iStock/Getty Images
Doesn't a scavenger hunt make any holiday more fun?

If you're looking for a unique way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with your kids, a scavenger hunt is pretty perfect. Whether you are in a part of the country that's still having crappy weather (hi, the entire Northeast this week) and need to conduct said scavenging indoors or if you're thundersnow-free and want to organize a more elaborate outdoor scavenger hunt, one thing's certain: Kids are going to have a blast searching for a leprechaun's pot of gold.

Check out these easy St. Patrick's Day hunt ideas — from finding shamrocks to completing a camera challenge. May the luck o' the scavenger be with you.

Treasure hunt ideas for little kids

  • Send little ones on a scavenger hunt for shamrocks by taping foam sheet shamrocks indoors around the house. You can even throw in a "pot of gold" (pennies or even pyrite if you're ambitious) in exchange for all the finds.
  • Hide shiny new pennies around the house for your kids to find. Remember to craft up a little pot to collect the coins in.
  • Scatter bits of gold candy around the house for the younger seekers to find; just keep the candy age-appropriate to avoid choking hazards.
  • Conceal prizes under shamrocks that are each color of the rainbow; label them with the next color of shamrock that players will need to find.

A version of this article was originally published in February 2014.

