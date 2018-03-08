Doesn't a scavenger hunt make any holiday more fun?

Michelle Maffei is a freelance copywriter covering a variety of topics both online and in print, from parenting to beauty and more. Combining her two favorite loves, writing and motherhood, she has found joy in even the most challenging ...

Image: Yuki Kondo/iStock/Getty Images

Print

If you're looking for a unique way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with your kids, a scavenger hunt is pretty perfect. Whether you are in a part of the country that's still having crappy weather (hi, the entire Northeast this week) and need to conduct said scavenging indoors or if you're thundersnow-free and want to organize a more elaborate outdoor scavenger hunt, one thing's certain: Kids are going to have a blast searching for a leprechaun's pot of gold.

Check out these easy St. Patrick's Day hunt ideas — from finding shamrocks to completing a camera challenge. May the luck o' the scavenger be with you.

More: How to Make a Leprechaun Trap With Your Kids for a Fun St. Patrick's Day

Treasure hunt ideas for little kids

Send little ones on a scavenger hunt for shamrocks by taping foam sheet shamrocks indoors around the house. You can even throw in a "pot of gold" (pennies or even pyrite if you're ambitious) in exchange for all the finds.

Hide shiny new pennies around the house for your kids to find. Remember to craft up a little pot to collect the coins in.

Scatter bits of gold candy around the house for the younger seekers to find; just keep the candy age-appropriate to avoid choking hazards.

Conceal prizes under shamrocks that are each color of the rainbow; label them with the next color of shamrock that players will need to find.

Next: St. Patrick's Day scavenger hunt for grade-school kids

A version of this article was originally published in February 2014.