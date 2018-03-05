Monica Beyer is a mom of four and has been writing professionally since 2000, when her first book, Baby Talk, was published. Her main area of interest is attachment parenting and all that goes with it, including breastfeeding, co-sleepin...
Give your baby the luck of the Irish with one of these unique names
If you're expecting a St. Patrick's Day baby (or a baby really anytime in March), why not take that as an opportunity to choose a cool and meaningful Irish name? Even though Irish names have been gaining popularity over the past decade or so (Liam is ranked at No. 1 this year), there are still a ton of unusual, less trendy Irish names to choose from if you prefer something more uncommon.
Many of the names on this list are the anglicized versions of a harder-to-pronounce Irish original or simply a name that comes from Irish roots. The only thing more beautiful than the sound of these names? Some of the amazing meanings behind them.