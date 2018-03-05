 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2018 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

42 Unusual Irish Baby Names & the Meanings Behind Them

Monica Beyer

by

Monica Beyer is a mom of four and has been writing professionally since 2000, when her first book, Baby Talk, was published. Her main area of interest is attachment parenting and all that goes with it, including breastfeeding, co-sleepin...

View Profile
Image: ICHIRO/Getty Images Plus
Print

Give your baby the luck of the Irish with one of these unique names

If you're expecting a St. Patrick's Day baby (or a baby really anytime in March), why not take that as an opportunity to choose a cool and meaningful Irish name? Even though Irish names have been gaining popularity over the past decade or so (Liam is ranked at No. 1 this year), there are still a ton of unusual, less trendy Irish names to choose from if you prefer something more uncommon.

Many of the names on this list are the anglicized versions of a harder-to-pronounce Irish original or simply a name that comes from Irish roots. The only thing more beautiful than the sound of these names? Some of the amazing meanings behind them.

Unusual Irish baby names for boys

  • Aengus: Irish version of Angus
  • Ailill: From the Irish Ailleacht, or “beauty"
  • Bly: Anglicized version of an Irish name
  • Brogan: An Irish name meaning “sturdy shoe”
  • Caelan: Anglicized form of Caolán
  • Conlan: This Irish name means “hero”
  • Declan: Anglicized version of Deaglán
  • Doran: Meaning “stranger,” this name has Irish roots
  • Eion: Version of the name John
  • Girvin: This Irish name means “small rough one”
  • Keon: Another form of John
  • Lorcan: This name means “little fierce one”
  • Lunn: Meaning “strong, warlike”
  • Mannix: Anglicized version of Munchin
  • Oisin: This name is pronounced Oh-sheen
  • Phelan: This name means “like a wolf”
  • Riordan: An Irish name meaning “bard”
  • Rogan: Meaning “redheaded”
  • Seamus: This is the Irish form of James and is pronounced SHAY-mus
  • Tadhg: Pronounced TEIG, this name means “poet”
  • Tor: Refers to a craggy hilltop

More: Superhero Baby Names for Any Comic Book Lover

Unusual Irish baby names for girls

  • Agneis: An Irish form of Agnes
  • Aibreann: The Irish word for the month April
  • Blaine: This name means “yellow”
  • Caitrín: Irish form of Katherine
  • Calla: Form of the Irish name Caoilainn
  • Derry: This name means “oak grove”
  • Eithne: Pronounce this name EE-na
  • Elva: Anglicized version of Ailbhe
  • Ita: The name of a 6th century Irish saint
  • Kiana: This Irish name means “ancient”
  • Mab: In Irish stories, Queen Mab is monarch of the fairies
  • Maeve: Anglicized form of Meadhbh
  • Morna: This name means “affection”
  • Neala: Feminine form of the Irish Neal
  • Nola: Form of Fionnula, which means “white shoulder”
  • Oona: Pretty name meaning “one”
  • Riona: An Irish name that means “queenly”
  • Saoirse: Pronounce this name SEER-sha
  • Siobhan: Meaning “God is gracious,” this name is pronounced sha-VAHN
  • Sorcha: This name means “bright, shining”
  • Tierney: This name means “lord”

More: Baby Girl Names That Mean "Wild" for a Spitfire in the Making

Give your baby the luck of the Irish with one of these unique names
Image: mdmilliman/Getty Images

A version of this article was originally published in March 2017.

Tagged in
irish baby names
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Family

Slideshows
14 St. Patrick's Day Family Crafts To Bring Your Home a Bit of Luck
10 Books to Read With Your Kids During Women's History Month
Kidstrology: Your Parenting Horoscope for March
55 Celebrity Baby Names We Wish We'd Thought of First
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Please Stop Cooking Your Avocados
  2. Good News – Everything You Knew About a Woman’s Sexual Peak Is Probably Wrong
  3. Why It Can Be So Easy to Mistake Encephalitis for the Flu
Hot
New in Parenting
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started