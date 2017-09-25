Baby costumes that bring just the right amount of creepy

Kim Grundy is a mom, writer, expert laundry folder and sandwich maker, not necessarily in that order. Raised in Oklahoma, she is now a West Coast gal and lives in California with her husband and two sons, along with one dog, two fish (oo...

Image: Victoria Caverhill/Adore Photography/Getty Images

Remember when Halloween was actually fun and, you know, scary? Sure, we're obviously going to crack a smile when a pack of trick-or-treaters dressed in adorable costumes rings our doorbell, but we also kind of long for the days when ghosts, ghouls and monsters roamed our streets on Oct. 31.

So we're bringing back the spooky.

Dressing up as the gory, the ghoulish and the downright disturbing isn't just for grown-ups anymore. Say goodbye to cutesy Nemo costumes and hello to a little fright, because kids are getting in on the action — and it's way too easy to dress your toddler up as an evil Chucky doll.

Warning: These scary baby costumes aren't for the squeamish.

1. Chucky & the Bride of Chucky

Remember Chucky from the 1988 movie Child’s Play? You know, the cute red-haired doll that's possessed with the soul of a serial killer? This cute little guy has the costume down perfectly, from the red hair to the “Good Guys” overalls and even the face stitches. Mom and dad couldn’t leave the little gal out of the fun, of course; she's dressed as the Bride of Chucky. Brianna, the mother of these creepy/cute kids, says the costumes only cost about $40 — and she used stuff she already had around the house.

2. Baby Jigsaw

If I saw this creepy baby costume coming toward me, I would seriously run the other way. This kid is bound to give his parents nightmares by wearing the mask of the serial killer Jigsaw from the movie Saw. I may never look at a tricycle the same way again.

3. Baby zombie

Vampires are so last year. This year, it's all about the zombie — and babies make the perfect walking dead. After all, they already have the stumbling stride, the drooling and sometimes even the growling down, right? This baby zombie has it all — from the tattered clothes to the blackened eyes. Bonus points for the parents who staged these shots at an actual cemetery.

4. Baby Joker

Forget about dressing your baby up as Batman — The Joker is way creepier. This little dude not only has the green hair and red smile painted on; he also has the creepy stare. Hopefully he's old/verbal enough to say his catchphrase, "Why so serious?"

5. Baby alien

This baby chicken costume would be adorable… if it weren’t for the disgusting alien popping out of its chest. Quick, someone call Ripley!

Originally published October 2013. Updated September 2017.