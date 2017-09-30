Butt plugs are in

Share Pin

If your sex toy collection only includes toys meant for clitoral or G-spot stimulation, it might be time to start shopping. If you’ve been stuck thinking that plugs were only a way to work toward eventual anal sex, think again. “Butt plugs can also be an amazing way to experience anal pleasure beyond prepping for anal sex,” Alicia Sinclair, founder and CEO of b-Vibe told us. And you don’t need a prostate to enjoy them.

“There are many reasons someone with a vagina might want to consider a butt plug. Anal play provides multiple opportunities for different forms of physical pleasure,” she said.

Whether you’re in for a solo vibe, partnered pressure points or just for the latest in sex toy tech, there’s a plug for you. They’re popular, pleasurable and technologically advanced. Here are some reasons you might want to consider adding one to your private collection.