Sex positions for unusual locations

Look, guys. I realize that sometimes adventurous sex can seem a little overrated. Is it really worth putting in all this effort for a questionable outcome, like a twig in my thigh? Am I really going to have a better orgasm — or any orgasm — in the shower? Maybe not. But there’s still a damn good reason to get outside your sex comfort zone (read: mattress) every once in awhile. Because newness is hot.
Research shows that new things literally trigger activity in a part of our brain that makes us feel good and releases the happy hormone dopamine. And sex itself causes a surge in oxytocin, the warm-and-fuzzy hormone that makes us feel close to our partners. In other words, sex in a new place creates ideal chemical conditions in your brain and body. It’s a recipe for fun and a natural high — orgasm aside.
Any good sex therapist, including our go-to guru, Marissa Nelson, licensed marriage and family therapist, will tell you that while orgasms are obviously important, they shouldn’t be the end goal of sex every single time. It’s about the sexual journey, people, not just the destination!
Luckily for you, spring is finally kinda-sorta here, which means that we’re not stuck inside all the time, and you getting some action in places like a pool, beach or car isn’t something that would put you at risk of hypothermia. Plus, there are plenty of indoor places where getting busy is just as safe, but way more exciting than between the sheets.
Ready for some sexcursions? Check out eight fun, hot, off-the-grid positions to try in unusual places.
"The standing partner will be doing most of the work in this position, but being in a pool will definitely ease some of that burden," says Nelson.
Pro tip: Squeeze your vaginal walls tight and do kegel exercises while your lover is thrusting, which will add tightness and pleasure for both parties.
*Gay- and hetero-friendly
"This position is all about communication and letting your lover know how you like to be pleasured," says Nelson.
"If the top partner is on the edge of a kitchen counter, for instance, you can modify by putting your legs over his or her shoulder while being eaten out. You can also put your hand on his or her head and grind your pelvis to orgasm."
*Gay-, lesbian- and hetero-friendly
"You can modify this one by dropping down to your knees if your arms get tired and spreading your legs wider for maximum satisfaction," says Nelson. "If it's not a totally spontaneous romp, it helps to bring towels or blankets for under your knees."
*Gay- and hetero-friendly
"This is a great position for people who have a hard time orgasming, as it gives you the chance to have a blended clitoral-vaginal orgasm," says Nelson. "Make sure you're using extra water-based lubricant, as you need more thrusting at this angle.
Ideally, the partner on the bottom can self-pleasure while being penetrated and bring his or herself to orgasm. The sensation of coming while thrusting is amazing and has the potential to give you a G-spot orgasm as well as a clitoral one."
*Gay-, lesbian-, and hetero-friendly
"Since this position can hit your G-spot at a different angle, this could be extremely pleasurable for the receiver and super-tight-feeling for male lovers," says Nelson.
"If there's a height difference, you'll have to work to align your genitals or strap-on for maximum pleasure. Lesbian couples can use the tip of the strap-on to stimulate the clitoris to make her orgasm and go back and forth between penetration and clitoral stimulation."
Pro tip: Receivers, arch your back and get on your tippy toes or put a foot up on the edge of the tub, shower or on an ottoman or edge of the bed.
*Gay-, lesbian-, and hetero-friendly
"Whether you're in an airplane bathroom or somewhere else that's enclosed, staying balanced and lining up your genitals is the most important challenge of this position," says Nelson. "It's great for stimulating the vulva and clitoris."
Pro tips: Hold onto your partner's butt or around his or her neck. You can also try this position in a pair of high heels, so it's easier to bounce up and down.
*Gay- and hetero-friendly
"Both should hold on and move their hips in a circular motion. The partner on top can grab the back of the car seat and bounce up and down to control the degree of penetration and bring herself to orgasm."
*Gay- and hetero-friendly
"Prison guard provides some of the deepest levels of penetration, perfect for G-spotting," says Nelson. "If you want less intensity, you can bring your legs closer together. For more intensity, spread them farther apart and bend at the knee while arching your back and putting your butt in the air."
*Gay- and hetero-friendly
