69 sex positions to try before you die

Start knocking these fabulous positions off your checklist in 2017 — you know you want to.
Originally published July 2016. Updated January 2017.
If you partner isn't a bath person, this position may change their mind.
Once you master the art of not slipping, shower sex is perfect for the morning quickie.
And the best part about shower sex? Cleanup is easy.
Finally, those novelty (or real) cuffs are coming in handy.
Because good-old missionary isn't always so innocent.
Now it's his turn to submit.
The cuff support makes this position a little hotter — and a lot easier.
The pressure and friction of this position are sure to rev up those lady bits. It's more than just missionary.
The name of this position sounds sweet, but the sex is anything but.
For that sweeping-off-the-countertop (or desk) hot sex moment that every woman's dreamed of.
With variations like this, no one will ever accuse missionary of being boring again.
This hot move gives the woman control for even deeper penetration from a classic position.
Who needs a penis ring when your hand will get the job done just fine? Tack this move onto your list of favorite positions.
There's truly nothing hotter than a sexy and empowered woman on top.
Because up to 80 percent of women can't climax from vaginal penetration alone.
The perfect excuse to explore your body (alone) and find out what you really want in bed.
Mixing things up keeps "me time" interesting.
An interpretation of doggy style for one? Yes, please!
This may be the hottest self-lovin' moment you've ever shared with yourself.
That high-pressure, detachable showerhead is there for a reason (for some fun solo play).
Ideal for getting hot, hot, hot as you grind against a hand or a vibrating toy.
Fooling around in the car... it's like high school all over again — just don't get caught!
A secure seatbelt makes the perfect handcuff prop when going at it in the car.
The most subtle of car-sex moves for when you really don't want to get caught.
This traditional tantric sex move works great in the front seat of the car.
For in-the-car doggy style or anal, this position goes both ways.
Any pregnant woman will appreciate this relaxing way to have a roll in the hay.
With that baby bump strategically moved out of the way, it's time to get down to business.
Any (pregnant) sex is great sex when you're getting off.
This intimate grinding move allows for maximum clitoral stimulation.
A whole new way to take it from behind — with plenty of opportunities to stimulate the breasts and clit.
Grinding against a toy or hand makes a female orgasm almost guaranteed.
Classic tantra meets modified missionary with blindfolds to make things even hotter.
For that ultra-sexy lap dance you've always wanted to give.
Kinky spread-eagle sex makes for a triple-X finish.
The blindfolds used in this woman-on-top move will remove every last inhibition.
Recommended for the anal first-timer, since the top partner controls the depth of penetration.
A classic anal move made even more pleasurable with lots and lots of lube.
This steamy move offers extra intimacy during the act and can be adapted for anal sex.
Yet another way to kick missionary up a notch — make it anal.
A relaxing position for better penetration.
Traditional spooning makes for a great backdoor move, leaving the breasts and clitoris open for play.
You'll need some flexibility to master this position, which is more freaky than it sounds.
When doggy-style gets old, froggie-style will keep things spicy in bed.
A sexy and fairly simple way to get both partners turned on fast.
Otherwise known as upside-down doggy-style, you might want to practice this one a few times. (Wink!)
Further proof that missionary can still be sexy and interesting with a reverse cowgirl on top.
For those hot-and-heavy bedroom moments when you're in the mood to ride.
Sneak off to a private place and pull up your skirt for this summer-friendly sex move.
Poolside pleasure for two, coming right up.
OK, so it's just doggy style, but location is everything.
Super-sultry sex in the water has Wild Things written all over it.
This romantic and intimate position will heat things up on a hot summer afternoon.
Getting oral with your legs closed turns arousal up to 11.
A common fantasy comes to life in this hotter-than-hot standing move.
Considered one of the best positions for the female orgasm (and your partner will probably enjoy it too).
Either variation of this position allows for maximum stimulation below the belt.
With the right rhythm and balance, this G-spot-friendly position will have you seeing stars in the best way possible.
An easy way to get it on on the beach without getting sand in those crevices.
A super-sexy sex on-the-beach move, because no one knows what's going on below the surface.
That bouncy beach sex prop you never knew you needed.
From the bedroom to the beach, the reverse cowgirl position translates perfectly.
Beach sex 101: Pull your swimsuit to the side and get busy.
Keeping beach sex under wraps can be even hotter (just try and wait until the beach clears out for the day).
This football-themed position is sure to score you points in bed.
The one time when fumbling in the end zone is actually a good thing.
Make like a wide receiver and let him be the one to score the points this round.
This shallow-penetration position makes a smaller penis feel just right.
Scissors works best for the guy packing a big gun, and the friction keeps things hot for the female partner too.
