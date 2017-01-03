Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

69 sex positions to try before you die

Bethany Ramos

by

Bethany Ramos is an editor, blogger, and chick lit author. Bethany works as Editor in Chief for Naturally Healthy Publications.

View Profile
#1/70:

The sex bucket list

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#1/70:

The sex bucket list

Start knocking these fabulous positions off your checklist in 2017 — you know you want to.

Originally published July 2016. Updated January 2017.

#3/70:

Leg up, full frontal

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#3/70:

Leg up, full frontal

Once you master the art of not slipping, shower sex is perfect for the morning quickie.

#4/70:

Soap and a grope

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#4/70:

Soap and a grope

And the best part about shower sex? Cleanup is easy.

#5/70:

Hands behind ankles

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#5/70:

Hands behind ankles

Finally, those novelty (or real) cuffs are coming in handy.

#6/70:

The kinky missionary

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#6/70:

The kinky missionary

Because good-old missionary isn't always so innocent.

#7/70:

Queening in bondage

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#7/70:

Queening in bondage

Now it's his turn to submit.

#8/70:

Standing room only

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#8/70:

Standing room only

The cuff support makes this position a little hotter — and a lot easier.

#9/70:

Modified coital-alignment technique

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#9/70:

Modified coital-alignment technique

The pressure and friction of this position are sure to rev up those lady bits. It's more than just missionary.

#10/70:

The butterfly position

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#10/70:

The butterfly position

The name of this position sounds sweet, but the sex is anything but.

#11/70:

The countertop

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#11/70:

The countertop

For that sweeping-off-the-countertop (or desk) hot sex moment that every woman's dreamed of.

#12/70:

Happy scissors

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#12/70:

Happy scissors

With variations like this, no one will ever accuse missionary of being boring again.

#13/70:

Pushing tush

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#13/70:

Pushing tush

This hot move gives the woman control for even deeper penetration from a classic position.

#14/70:

Baring the scepter

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#14/70:

Baring the scepter

Who needs a penis ring when your hand will get the job done just fine? Tack this move onto your list of favorite positions.

#15/70:

Seated scissors

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#15/70:

Seated scissors

There's truly nothing hotter than a sexy and empowered woman on top.

#16/70:

Uncloaking the clit

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#16/70:

Uncloaking the clit

Because up to 80 percent of women can't climax from vaginal penetration alone.

#17/70:

Self-lovin' on your knees

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#17/70:

Self-lovin' on your knees

The perfect excuse to explore your body (alone) and find out what you really want in bed.

#18/70:

Opening up

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#18/70:

Opening up

Mixing things up keeps "me time" interesting.

#19/70:

Over the hump

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#19/70:

Over the hump

An interpretation of doggy style for one? Yes, please!

#20/70:

Superstar

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#20/70:

Superstar

This may be the hottest self-lovin' moment you've ever shared with yourself.

#21/70:

The leg shaver

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#21/70:

The leg shaver

That high-pressure, detachable showerhead is there for a reason (for some fun solo play).

#22/70:

The solo snake

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#22/70:

The solo snake

Ideal for getting hot, hot, hot as you grind against a hand or a vibrating toy.

#23/70:

Backseat driver

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#23/70:

Backseat driver

Fooling around in the car... it's like high school all over again — just don't get caught!

#24/70:

Belt bondage

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#24/70:

Belt bondage

A secure seatbelt makes the perfect handcuff prop when going at it in the car.

#25/70:

Seated rear entry

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#25/70:

Seated rear entry

The most subtle of car-sex moves for when you really don't want to get caught.

#26/70:

Yab-yum with a twist

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#26/70:

Yab-yum with a twist

This traditional tantric sex move works great in the front seat of the car.

#27/70:

Trunk space

Becci Collins/SheKnows
#27/70:

Trunk space

For in-the-car doggy style or anal, this position goes both ways.

#28/70:

Pregnancy sex positions

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#28/70:

Pregnancy sex positions

Any pregnant woman will appreciate this relaxing way to have a roll in the hay.

#29/70:

Queen takes king

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#29/70:

Queen takes king

With that baby bump strategically moved out of the way, it's time to get down to business.

#30/70:

The 'lazy' sex position

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#30/70:

The 'lazy' sex position

Any (pregnant) sex is great sex when you're getting off.

#31/70:

Layer cake

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#31/70:

Layer cake

This intimate grinding move allows for maximum clitoral stimulation.

#32/70:

The reverse slither

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#32/70:

The reverse slither

A whole new way to take it from behind — with plenty of opportunities to stimulate the breasts and clit.

 

#33/70:

Stacked snakes

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#33/70:

Stacked snakes

Grinding against a toy or hand makes a female orgasm almost guaranteed.

#34/70:

The splitting of bamboo

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#34/70:

The splitting of bamboo

Classic tantra meets modified missionary with blindfolds to make things even hotter.

#35/70:

The private dancer

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#35/70:

The private dancer

For that ultra-sexy lap dance you've always wanted to give.

#36/70:

X marks the spot

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#36/70:

X marks the spot

Kinky spread-eagle sex makes for a triple-X finish.

#37/70:

Rock 'n' roll

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#37/70:

Rock 'n' roll

The blindfolds used in this woman-on-top move will remove every last inhibition.

#38/70:

Cowgirl or cowboy

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#38/70:

Cowgirl or cowboy

Recommended for the anal first-timer, since the top partner controls the depth of penetration.

#39/70:

Doggy-style

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#39/70:

Doggy-style

A classic anal move made even more pleasurable with lots and lots of lube.

#40/70:

Face to face

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#40/70:

Face to face

This steamy move offers extra intimacy during the act and can be adapted for anal sex.  

#41/70:

Missionary with a twist

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#41/70:

Missionary with a twist

Yet another way to kick missionary up a notch — make it anal.

#42/70:

On the stomach

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#42/70:

On the stomach

A relaxing position for better penetration.

#43/70:

Spooning with a twist

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#43/70:

Spooning with a twist

Traditional spooning makes for a great backdoor move, leaving the breasts and clitoris open for play.

#44/70:

The circus freak

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#44/70:

The circus freak

You'll need some flexibility to master this position, which is more freaky than it sounds.

#45/70:

Froggie-style

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#45/70:

Froggie-style

When doggy-style gets old, froggie-style will keep things spicy in bed.

#46/70:

Lap dance

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#46/70:

Lap dance

A sexy and fairly simple way to get both partners turned on fast.

#47/70:

The yogi

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#47/70:

The yogi

Otherwise known as upside-down doggy-style, you might want to practice this one a few times. (Wink!)

#48/70:

Inverted missionary

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#48/70:

Inverted missionary

Further proof that missionary can still be sexy and interesting with a reverse cowgirl on top.

#49/70:

The cowpoke

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#49/70:

The cowpoke

For those hot-and-heavy bedroom moments when you're in the mood to ride.

#50/70:

The BBQ quickie

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#50/70:

The BBQ quickie

Sneak off to a private place and pull up your skirt for this summer-friendly sex move.

#51/70:

The lounging lioness

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#51/70:

The lounging lioness

Poolside pleasure for two, coming right up.

#52/70:

The pouncing panther

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#52/70:

The pouncing panther

OK, so it's just doggy style, but location is everything.

#53/70:

The swimming porpoise

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#53/70:

The swimming porpoise

Super-sultry sex in the water has Wild Things written all over it.

#54/70:

The teddy bear

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#54/70:

The teddy bear

This romantic and intimate position will heat things up on a hot summer afternoon.

#55/70:

Closed for business

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#55/70:

Closed for business

Getting oral with your legs closed turns arousal up to 11.

#56/70:

In high heels

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#56/70:

In high heels

A common fantasy comes to life in this hotter-than-hot standing move.

#57/70:

The drop box

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#57/70:

The drop box

Considered one of the best positions for the female orgasm (and your partner will probably enjoy it too).

#58/70:

The G-whiz

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#58/70:

The G-whiz

Either variation of this position allows for maximum stimulation below the belt.

#59/70:

The Tilt-a-Whirl

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#59/70:

The Tilt-a-Whirl

With the right rhythm and balance, this G-spot-friendly position will have you seeing stars in the best way possible.

#60/70:

Beach-safe doggy-style

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#60/70:

Beach-safe doggy-style

An easy way to get it on on the beach without getting sand in those crevices.

#61/70:

In the water

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#61/70:

In the water

A super-sexy sex on-the-beach move, because no one knows what's going on below the surface.

#62/70:

On a beach ball

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#62/70:

On a beach ball

That bouncy beach sex prop you never knew you needed.

#63/70:

Reverse cowgirl

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#63/70:

Reverse cowgirl

From the bedroom to the beach, the reverse cowgirl position translates perfectly.

#64/70:

Standing up

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#64/70:

Standing up

Beach sex 101: Pull your swimsuit to the side and get busy.

#65/70:

Under a blanket

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#65/70:

Under a blanket

Keeping beach sex under wraps can be even hotter (just try and wait until the beach clears out for the day).

#66/70:

Field goal

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#66/70:

Field goal

This football-themed position is sure to score you points in bed.

#67/70:

Fumble

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#67/70:

Fumble

The one time when fumbling in the end zone is actually a good thing.

#68/70:

Wide receiver

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#68/70:

Wide receiver

Make like a wide receiver and let him be the one to score the points this round.

#69/70:

Bend over, Baby

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#69/70:

Bend over, Baby

This shallow-penetration position makes a smaller penis feel just right.

#70/70:

Scissors

Becci Burkhart/SheKnows
#70/70:

Scissors

Scissors works best for the guy packing a big gun, and the friction keeps things hot for the female partner too.

 

Related Slideshows

6 masturbation positions for some damn good 'me time'

7 sex positions for the car that go way beyond front-seat missionary

55 quotes about love that are way too real (because yeah, we’ve all been there)
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!