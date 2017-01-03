69 sex positions to try before you die

What would you like to know?

Scissors works best for the guy packing a big gun, and the friction keeps things hot for the female partner too.

This shallow-penetration position makes a smaller penis feel just right.

Make like a wide receiver and let him be the one to score the points this round.

The one time when fumbling in the end zone is actually a good thing.

This football-themed position is sure to score you points in bed.

Keeping beach sex under wraps can be even hotter (just try and wait until the beach clears out for the day).

Beach sex 101: Pull your swimsuit to the side and get busy.

From the bedroom to the beach, the reverse cowgirl position translates perfectly.

That bouncy beach sex prop you never knew you needed.

A super-sexy sex on-the-beach move, because no one knows what's going on below the surface.

An easy way to get it on on the beach without getting sand in those crevices.

With the right rhythm and balance, this G-spot-friendly position will have you seeing stars in the best way possible.

Either variation of this position allows for maximum stimulation below the belt.

Considered one of the best positions for the female orgasm (and your partner will probably enjoy it too).

A common fantasy comes to life in this hotter-than-hot standing move .

Getting oral with your legs closed turns arousal up to 11.

This romantic and intimate position will heat things up on a hot summer afternoon.

Super-sultry sex in the water has Wild Things written all over it.

OK, so it's just doggy style, but location is everything.

Poolside pleasure for two, coming right up.

Sneak off to a private place and pull up your skirt for this summer-friendly sex move .

For those hot-and-heavy bedroom moments when you're in the mood to ride.

Further proof that missionary can still be sexy and interesting with a reverse cowgirl on top .

Otherwise known as upside-down doggy-style , you might want to practice this one a few times. (Wink!)

A sexy and fairly simple way to get both partners turned on fast.

When doggy-style gets old, froggie-style will keep things spicy in bed.

You'll need some flexibility to master this position , which is more freaky than it sounds.

Traditional spooning makes for a great backdoor move , leaving the breasts and clitoris open for play.

Yet another way to kick missionary up a notch — make it anal.

This steamy move offers extra intimacy during the act and can be adapted for anal sex .

A classic anal move made even more pleasurable with lots and lots of lube.

Recommended for the anal first-timer , since the top partner controls the depth of penetration.

The blindfolds used in this woman-on-top move will remove every last inhibition.

For that ultra-sexy lap dance you've always wanted to give.

Classic tantra meets modified missionary with blindfolds to make things even hotter.

Grinding against a toy or hand makes a female orgasm almost guaranteed.

A whole new way to take it from behind — with plenty of opportunities to stimulate the breasts and clit.

This intimate grinding move allows for maximum clitoral stimulation.

Any (pregnant) sex is great sex when you're getting off.

With that baby bump strategically moved out of the way, it's time to get down to business.

Any pregnant woman will appreciate this relaxing way to have a roll in the hay.

For in-the-car doggy style or anal, this position goes both ways.

This traditional tantric sex move works great in the front seat of the car.

The most subtle of car-sex moves for when you really don't want to get caught.

A secure seatbelt makes the perfect handcuff prop when going at it in the car.

Fooling around in the car ... it's like high school all over again — just don't get caught!

Ideal for getting hot, hot, hot as you grind against a hand or a vibrating toy.

That high-pressure, detachable showerhead is there for a reason (for some fun solo play).

This may be the hottest self-lovin' moment you've ever shared with yourself.

An interpretation of doggy style for one ? Yes, please!

Mixing things up keeps "me time" interesting.

The perfect excuse to explore your body (alone) and find out what you really want in bed.

Because up to 80 percent of women can't climax from vaginal penetration alone.

There's truly nothing hotter than a sexy and empowered woman on top .

Who needs a penis ring when your hand will get the job done just fine? Tack this move onto your list of favorite positions.

This hot move gives the woman control for even deeper penetration from a classic position.

With variations like this , no one will ever accuse missionary of being boring again.

For that sweeping-off-the-countertop (or desk) hot sex moment that every woman's dreamed of.

The name of this position sounds sweet, but the sex is anything but.

The pressure and friction of this position are sure to rev up those lady bits . It's more than just missionary.

The cuff support makes this position a little hotter — and a lot easier.

Now it's his turn to submit.

Because good-old missionary isn't always so innocent .

Finally, those novelty (or real) cuffs are coming in handy.

And the best part about shower sex ? Cleanup is easy.

Once you master the art of not slipping, shower sex is perfect for the morning quickie.

If you partner isn't a bath person, this position may change their mind.

Start knocking these fabulous positions off your checklist in 2017 — you know you want to.

Bethany Ramos is an editor, blogger, and chick lit author. Bethany works as Editor in Chief for Naturally Healthy Publications.

69 sex positions to try before you die

