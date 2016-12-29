7 sex positions for the car that go way beyond front-seat missionary

You can tell us you've never done it in a car all you want, but we know you're probably lying: According to a 2013 survey taken by car manufacturer BBA Reman, 49 percent of people have had sex in a car at least once.
And why not? For couples looking for ways to spice up their sexual repertoire, car sex makes sense. It works when you're having a sexy night out and simply can't wait to make it home (or are just looking for a change in venue), and it gets you turned on fast because it's voyeuristic and and private at the same time.
Give these car sex positions a whirl. Just don't blame us when an officer taps his flashlight on your fogged up window.
Originally published February 2016. Updated December 2016.
How you do it:
"Flip the front passenger seat forward and push it as close as possible toward the dash," says Lisa Sweet, author of 365 Sex Thrills. "He can then recline on the passenger-side backseat, with his legs resting on either side of the front passenger headrest. She climbs on top of him facing away from him and, depending on her height and the kind of car, can either kneel or bend her legs so her feet are planted outside his hips. To take him for a test drive, all she has to do is clutch the headrest to add some turbo power and shift his gear stick up, down and all around."
*Safety first: "Turn off the car to avoid making this a final joy trip. Also put down a towel or something else to protect the seat material. Last, stay on the passenger side of the car so there are no accidental horn honks as the action heats up," Sweet says.
Why it's awesome:
"It’s a space-efficient move that doesn’t compromise on pleasure no matter what size the car," Sweet says. "Any woman-on-top move means she drives the action, bumping and grinding as she desires while he gets to lie back and come along for the thrill ride. Add an outing to the wild side by using the safety belts to strap him in tight and restrict his movements."
How you do it:
"The best car position is with him seated in the passenger seat and with her on top, facing away from him for some rear-entry access," says sexologist and couples therapist Kat Van Kirk. "This position is all the better with her legs inside of his, keeping the position compact and controlled."
Why it's awesome:
"The woman controls penetration and rhythm. There is heightened G-spot stimulation with rear entry, and she or he has access to the clitoris," Van Kirk says.
How you do it:
Yab Yum is a classical tantric sex position that translates well to sex in the front seat. "In Yab Yum, the partners sit face to face with one astride the other. In the classical version, the man sits in the full lotus posture, with the woman on his lap, her legs wrapped around him. Of course, this isn't very practical in a car, but he can sit in the passenger seat, and she can straddle him," say tantric sex experts Patricia Johnson and Mark A. Michaels, coauthors of Partners in Passion: A Guide to Great Sex, Emotional Intimacy, and Long-Term Love.
Why it's awesome:
"If you're parked in an area where you won't be disturbed, this also allows for alternating between active, movement-based sex and a slow, meditative style of lovemaking. It allows you to sit in stillness and experience the quiet beauty of uniting your body with that of your beloved. If the sexual energy begins to diminish, you can pulse your PC muscles to reignite it. Exchanging pulses, which is sometimes known as 'the secret language,' can be a particularly sensual way to do this," they say.
"This is one of the most intimate sex positions because your bodies are close together, aligned and face-to-face, which makes it great for eye-gazing. It allows your hands to be free to caress each other or to stimulate other erogenous zones. It's also great for building harmony and connection, since your breathing and emotional states will sync up quite rapidly."
Pro tip: Set the pace yourself. "This makes being penetrated an active rather than a passive or receptive role and often results in a more pleasurable orgasmic experience."
How you do it:
"He lies on his back across the backseat, and she ties his hands above his head using the seat belt. She climbs on top and grinds to her heart’s content," says Jess O'Reilly, Ph.D., author of The Little Book of Kink.
Why it's awesome:
"This position works for women who know how to take what they want with no apologies," O'Reilly says. "Being on top allows her to rub her clit against his pelvic bone or reach down with her fingers for some extra stimulation."
How you do it:
“You can put one seat all the way down and have both people on one chair in the side spoon position, inserting the penis,” Dawn Michael, certified clinical psychologist and author of My Husband Won't Have Sex With Me, says.
Why it's awesome:
Spooning remains a classic go-to sex move because not only is it comfy, it gets the job done. If you're nervous about going at it in the car for the first time (we've all been there before), spooning is a familiar place to start. The position makes it easier for both partners to relax and get off, without distraction or performance anxiety.
How you do it:
You knew this was coming: Road head just might be the hallmark of any great road trip, and as far as impromptu sexual acts go, it’s pretty darn easy. Nicole Prause, PhD, an investigator of sexual response at Span Lab, says, “‘Sex’ is not just genital penetration. If they want to try something sexy in motion, the safer bet appears to be watching the partner stimulate themselves. Giving oral sex to a male driver also is a very popular car activity that does not appear to result in much injury from the position; however, there is enough increase in erratic driving with oral sex for a male driver that this is probably best simulated with the engine running after pulling over!”
Why it's awesome:
Variety is the spice of life, and on-the-road oral can make your sex life that much more interesting, especially when you’re creative with your positioning. Michael suggests, “If they have a sun roof, he or she can put their head out while the other person is giving them oral sex below.”
How you do it:
Here it is — the potential for back-door, in-the-car action we’ve all been waiting for. As complicated and acrobatic as it may seem, it’s absolutely possible to do it doggy style or even give anal a go in your vehicle. To try the “Trunk Space” move, Michael recommends to “put one chair down and have her lean over it toward the back, with him on top of her.”
Why it's awesome:
Doggy style is a highly arousing position for both men and women, and things can get extra freaky when you try it outside the four walls of your home. For the ladies, there’s more opportunity for touch — breasts, clit and more. For the fellas, well, the depth of penetration alone can quickly bring him to the brink.
