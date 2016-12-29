7 sex positions for the car that go way beyond front-seat missionary

Share Pin

How you do it:

Yab Yum is a classical tantric sex position that translates well to sex in the front seat. "In Yab Yum, the partners sit face to face with one astride the other. In the classical version, the man sits in the full lotus posture, with the woman on his lap, her legs wrapped around him. Of course, this isn't very practical in a car, but he can sit in the passenger seat, and she can straddle him," say tantric sex experts Patricia Johnson and Mark A. Michaels, coauthors of Partners in Passion: A Guide to Great Sex, Emotional Intimacy, and Long-Term Love.

Why it's awesome:

"If you're parked in an area where you won't be disturbed, this also allows for alternating between active, movement-based sex and a slow, meditative style of lovemaking. It allows you to sit in stillness and experience the quiet beauty of uniting your body with that of your beloved. If the sexual energy begins to diminish, you can pulse your PC muscles to reignite it. Exchanging pulses, which is sometimes known as 'the secret language,' can be a particularly sensual way to do this," they say.

"This is one of the most intimate sex positions because your bodies are close together, aligned and face-to-face, which makes it great for eye-gazing. It allows your hands to be free to caress each other or to stimulate other erogenous zones. It's also great for building harmony and connection, since your breathing and emotional states will sync up quite rapidly."

Pro tip: Set the pace yourself. "This makes being penetrated an active rather than a passive or receptive role and often results in a more pleasurable orgasmic experience."