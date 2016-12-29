Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2016 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

55 quotes about love that are way too real (because yeah, we’ve all been there)

Chrissy Callahan

by

Chrissy Callahan is a freelance beauty/fashion writer and editor. She has written for a variety of different websites and covered everything from NY Fashion Week to interviews with top industry professionals. For the latest beauty and fa...

View Profile
#1/56:

Getting real about love

The Notebook/New Line Cinema
#1/56:

Getting real about love

Whether we like to admit it or not, we've all been a little twitterpated at some point in our lives — and that's why everyone can appreciate a good quote about love.

While 2004's The Notebook definitely has its fair share of pop culture quotes ("It wasn't over for me... It still isn't over!" never gets old), it doesn't have the market cornered when it comes to beautiful musings about amore.

If you need another good reason to appreciate those butterflies in your stomach or just let your sappy flag fly, our favorite love quotes of all time are at your service.

Originally published March 2016. Updated December 2016.

#3/56:

Thich Nhat Hanh

Karen Cox/SheKnows
#3/56:

Thich Nhat Hanh

There's nothing more beautiful than two people giving 100 percent.

#4/56:

F. Scott Fitzgerald

Karen Cox/SheKnows
#4/56:

F. Scott Fitzgerald

Because your connection is one-of-a-kind.

#5/56:

Maya Angelou

Karen Cox/SheKnows
#5/56:

Maya Angelou

It is better to have loved and lost than to never have loved at all.

#6/56:

James Baldwin

Karen Cox/SheKnows
#6/56:

James Baldwin

That moment when you get to relax because you're totally and completely yourself.

#7/56:

Sleepless In Seattle

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#7/56:

Sleepless In Seattle

They say you can't describe love, but Tom Hanks comes pretty close in Sleepless in Seattle.

#8/56:

Sex and the City

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#8/56:

Sex and the City

Mr. Big didn't always get it right, but he nails it with this quote.

#9/56:

The Notebook

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#9/56:

The Notebook

It would be unlawful to do a love quote roundup and leave off this gem from Ryan Gosling in The Notebook.

#10/56:

Elizabeth Gilbert

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#10/56:

Elizabeth Gilbert

Elizabeth Gilbert set the world on fire when Eat, Pray, Love came out and it was because of honest quotes like this.

#11/56:

Gone with the Wind

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#11/56:

Gone with the Wind

An instant classic from Gone with the Wind.

#12/56:

Maya Angelou

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#12/56:

Maya Angelou

Wise words from the late Maya Angelou reminding us that love is totally unpredictable.

#13/56:

Notting Hill

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#13/56:

Notting Hill

Hugh Grant actually turns down Julia Roberts when she feeds him this memorable line in Notting Hill.

#14/56:

The Notebook

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#14/56:

The Notebook

This one hits all the feels — another classic from The Notebook.

#15/56:

Wizard of Oz

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#15/56:

Wizard of Oz

It may not have been a love story, but this The Wizard of Oz one liner definitely belongs in the love-quote hall of fame. It's a reminder that love isn't logical.

#16/56:

Nicholas Sparks

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#16/56:

Nicholas Sparks

Nicholas Sparks' words from A Walk to Remember made for another rom com classic.

#17/56:

Love Story

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#17/56:

Love Story

OK, so you do have to say "sorry" from time to time, but the essence of this quote is that love means accepting people even when they make mistakes.

#18/56:

Catch and Release

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#18/56:

Catch and Release

Another reminder that love is not perfect, but it can be a really good kind of messy.

#19/56:

Sense and Sensibility

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#19/56:

Sense and Sensibility

Simple and to the point, from Sense and Sensibility.

#20/56:

Dirty Dancing

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#20/56:

Dirty Dancing

Jennifer Grey to Patrick Swayze in Dirty Dancing — Don't even bother watching the remakes. No comparison.

#21/56:

Miss Piggy

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#21/56:

Miss Piggy

Miss Piggy shedding light on just how much great love becomes a part of us, and losing it can feel like losing a part of yourself.

#22/56:

Oprah Winfrey

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#22/56:

Oprah Winfrey

Can you ever deny Oprah's wisdom?

#23/56:

Marilyn Monroe

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#23/56:

Marilyn Monroe

No one is perfect and, in love, we don't have to be. It's about loving people for who they are.

#24/56:

Cecelia Ahern

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#24/56:

Cecelia Ahern

Ugh, just try watching the film adpation of P.S. I Love You without crying.

#25/56:

Betty Davis

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#25/56:

Betty Davis

It's been said that you never truly get over the pain of losing a great love. This quote sums that up.

#26/56:

John Lennon

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#26/56:

John Lennon

The late John Lennon on never wanting to let go of love when you have it.

#27/56:

Frank Sinatra

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#27/56:

Frank Sinatra

This line from Frank Sinatra makes you wonder what really makes a person rich.

#28/56:

Sean Penn

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#28/56:

Sean Penn

When someone really loves you, you can feel it no matter what.

#29/56:

Eve

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#29/56:

Eve

Some of the best love quotes are hidden in rap lyrics.

#30/56:

Paul McCartney

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#30/56:

Paul McCartney

Because you have to give in order to get back in relationships.

#31/56:

Nicole Kidman

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#31/56:

Nicole Kidman

Love doesn't always work out the way we want, or the way we see it in movies, but you can't run away from it.

#32/56:

Jennifer Lopez

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#32/56:

Jennifer Lopez

You know you love someone when you're willing to make sacrifices.

#33/56:

Woody Allen

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#33/56:

Woody Allen

Sometimes, it really is that simple.

#34/56:

Dr. Suess

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#34/56:

Dr. Suess

Dr. Seuss left us with classic children's books and great quotes about love and life.

#35/56:

Dennis Quaid

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#35/56:

Dennis Quaid

That's how strong love can be; when you lose someone, it can feel life like as you know it is ending.

#36/56:

Marilyn Monroe 3

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#36/56:

Marilyn Monroe 3

It's not the most romantic, but it speaks to our temptation to not get too attached out of fear of losing someone we love.

#37/56:

Jennifer Aniston

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#37/56:

Jennifer Aniston

It's what makes love the ultimate risk.

#38/56:

Miley Cyrus

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#38/56:

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus proves everyone has a different way of dealing with love lost.

#39/56:

Marilyn Monroe 4

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#39/56:

Marilyn Monroe 4

Isn't that the truth? But it's sometimes easier said than done in the moment.

#40/56:

Lady Gaga

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#40/56:

Lady Gaga

Choosing to love someone means choosing to love people for who they are, good or bad.

#41/56:

Lao Tzu

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#41/56:

Lao Tzu

Love does tend to feel like a total invasion, and you can't fight it off very easily.

#42/56:

Sylvester Stallone

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#42/56:

Sylvester Stallone

Love doesn't necessarily have to be synonymous with spontenaity. The best kind of love is reliable.

#43/56:

Madonna

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#43/56:

Madonna

Love definitely isn't always fair, and you have to be a little selfless.

#44/56:

Ernest Hemingway

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#44/56:

Ernest Hemingway

And despite everything that can go wrong, it's necessary to the human experience.

#45/56:

Unknown Author

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#45/56:

Unknown Author

We work hard to make love work because we believe we need that person. We shouldn't settle for anything just because it's safe or easier.

#46/56:

Author Unknown

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#46/56:

Author Unknown

Love is easy to take for granted.

#47/56:

Julia Roberts

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#47/56:

Julia Roberts

It's hard to be selfess in love, but necessary.

#48/56:

Aristotle

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#48/56:

Aristotle

Love even dates back to B.C.

#49/56:

Jodi Picoult

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#49/56:

Jodi Picoult

We look for love in the perfect people, but often find it in the ones who aren't.

#50/56:

Henry David Thoreau

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#50/56:

Henry David Thoreau

You can't fix or change love, you just have to embrace it.

#51/56:

Oscar Wilde

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#51/56:

Oscar Wilde

Because if hearts were unbreakable, there would be no risks or rewards in it.

#52/56:

Braveheart

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#52/56:

Braveheart

It's easier said than done. That's for sure.

#53/56:

Dr. Karl Menninger

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#53/56:

Dr. Karl Menninger

Love makes you a better person whether you're giving it or receiving it.

#54/56:

Unknown Author

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#54/56:

Unknown Author

You can never force love.

#55/56:

Leo F. Buscaglia

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#55/56:

Leo F. Buscaglia

You should never feel ashamed of who you are with the one you love.

#56/56:

Sarah Dessen

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#56/56:

Sarah Dessen

Amen.

 

Related Slideshows

7 sex positions for the car that go way beyond front-seat missionary

26 sexy gifts for your significant other that aren't lingerie

69 sex positions to try before you die
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!