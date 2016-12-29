55 quotes about love that are way too real (because yeah, we’ve all been there)

Whether we like to admit it or not, we've all been a little twitterpated at some point in our lives — and that's why everyone can appreciate a good quote about love.
While 2004's The Notebook definitely has its fair share of pop culture quotes ("It wasn't over for me... It still isn't over!" never gets old), it doesn't have the market cornered when it comes to beautiful musings about amore.
If you need another good reason to appreciate those butterflies in your stomach or just let your sappy flag fly, our favorite love quotes of all time are at your service.
Originally published March 2016. Updated December 2016.
Through the bad times and the good.
There's nothing more beautiful than two people giving 100 percent.
Because your connection is one-of-a-kind.
It is better to have loved and lost than to never have loved at all.
That moment when you get to relax because you're totally and completely yourself.
They say you can't describe love, but Tom Hanks comes pretty close in Sleepless in Seattle.
Mr. Big didn't always get it right, but he nails it with this quote.
It would be unlawful to do a love quote roundup and leave off this gem from Ryan Gosling in The Notebook.
Elizabeth Gilbert set the world on fire when Eat, Pray, Love came out and it was because of honest quotes like this.
An instant classic from Gone with the Wind.
Wise words from the late Maya Angelou reminding us that love is totally unpredictable.
Hugh Grant actually turns down Julia Roberts when she feeds him this memorable line in Notting Hill.
This one hits all the feels — another classic from The Notebook.
It may not have been a love story, but this The Wizard of Oz one liner definitely belongs in the love-quote hall of fame. It's a reminder that love isn't logical.
Nicholas Sparks' words from A Walk to Remember made for another rom com classic.
OK, so you do have to say "sorry" from time to time, but the essence of this quote is that love means accepting people even when they make mistakes.
Another reminder that love is not perfect, but it can be a really good kind of messy.
Simple and to the point, from Sense and Sensibility.
Jennifer Grey to Patrick Swayze in Dirty Dancing — Don't even bother watching the remakes. No comparison.
Miss Piggy shedding light on just how much great love becomes a part of us, and losing it can feel like losing a part of yourself.
Can you ever deny Oprah's wisdom?
No one is perfect and, in love, we don't have to be. It's about loving people for who they are.
Ugh, just try watching the film adpation of P.S. I Love You without crying.
It's been said that you never truly get over the pain of losing a great love. This quote sums that up.
The late John Lennon on never wanting to let go of love when you have it.
This line from Frank Sinatra makes you wonder what really makes a person rich.
When someone really loves you, you can feel it no matter what.
Some of the best love quotes are hidden in rap lyrics.
Because you have to give in order to get back in relationships.
Love doesn't always work out the way we want, or the way we see it in movies, but you can't run away from it.
You know you love someone when you're willing to make sacrifices.
Sometimes, it really is that simple.
Dr. Seuss left us with classic children's books and great quotes about love and life.
That's how strong love can be; when you lose someone, it can feel life like as you know it is ending.
It's not the most romantic, but it speaks to our temptation to not get too attached out of fear of losing someone we love.
It's what makes love the ultimate risk.
Miley Cyrus proves everyone has a different way of dealing with love lost.
Isn't that the truth? But it's sometimes easier said than done in the moment.
Choosing to love someone means choosing to love people for who they are, good or bad.
Love does tend to feel like a total invasion, and you can't fight it off very easily.
Love doesn't necessarily have to be synonymous with spontenaity. The best kind of love is reliable.
Love definitely isn't always fair, and you have to be a little selfless.
And despite everything that can go wrong, it's necessary to the human experience.
We work hard to make love work because we believe we need that person. We shouldn't settle for anything just because it's safe or easier.
Love is easy to take for granted.
It's hard to be selfess in love, but necessary.
Love even dates back to B.C.
We look for love in the perfect people, but often find it in the ones who aren't.
You can't fix or change love, you just have to embrace it.
Because if hearts were unbreakable, there would be no risks or rewards in it.
It's easier said than done. That's for sure.
Love makes you a better person whether you're giving it or receiving it.
You can never force love.
You should never feel ashamed of who you are with the one you love.
Amen.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!