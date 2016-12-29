55 quotes about love that are way too real (because yeah, we’ve all been there)

Share Pin

Whether we like to admit it or not, we've all been a little twitterpated at some point in our lives — and that's why everyone can appreciate a good quote about love.

While 2004's The Notebook definitely has its fair share of pop culture quotes ("It wasn't over for me... It still isn't over!" never gets old), it doesn't have the market cornered when it comes to beautiful musings about amore.

If you need another good reason to appreciate those butterflies in your stomach or just let your sappy flag fly, our favorite love quotes of all time are at your service.

Originally published March 2016. Updated December 2016.