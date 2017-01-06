Get your wedding planning on with over two dozen printable checklists

Image: michael1959/E+/Getty Images

If you're planning a wedding, chances are you're entering uncharted territory. Not only are you about to make a major life change, but there's a ton to do, a lot of money involved and you want everything to be absolutely perfect. It's a total recipe for a huge meltdown — especially if you're a Type A personality.

So what do you do to save your (and your fiancé's) sanity? Girl, you break out that pen and paper and do what you do best: You make yourself some lists. Checklists help you get organized and make sure everything is in perfect order, so you can sleep soundly at night without a bottle of wine and some Xanax.

We've gathered more than two dozen of the best workbooks, checklists and wedding guides out there. Download them, print them, or just pin 'em to your Pinterest board.

1. Martha Stewart wedding workbook

Of course, we’ve started our list off with a bang. Who is Martha Stewart if not the Goddess of Gorgeous Weddings? Martha’s downloadable wedding workbook is free and free-king amazing when it comes to attention to detail.

2. Oliverink wedding planning checklist

If thinking of the next year of your engaged life causes a mini panic attack, head on over to Etsy to purchase and download this best-selling printable PDF for just a few dollars. The 17-page, hand-designed wedding checklist might just become your new Wedding Bible. (Etsy, $3)

3. MarryThis! wedding planning timeline

This free timeline printable will keep everything — and everyone — chugging along smoothly, especially as you get closer to your wedding date.

4. Wedding dress timeline checklist

Inquiring brides need to know when to try on gowns, when to buy, when to alter and so much more.

5. Real Simple wedding budget workbook

For the ladies who find themselves already going over on their wedding budget, as always, there’s a checklist for that. Real Simple’s user-friendly wedding budgeting worksheet helps to track your ongoing spending, while factoring in vendor estimates.

Originally published January 2013. Updated January 2017.