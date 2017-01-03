Don't be fooled by their funny names — these positions mean serious business for your orgasms

Brie Gatchalian is a freelance writer based in Montclair, NJ. When she's not writing about fashion and beauty, she researches topics related to relationships and mulls over her own love life. She'll be the first to admit she doesn't hav...

Ah, the ever-elusive female orgasm. While it may be spotted in the wild more often than a pink hippo, only about 57 percent of us are climaxing every time we have sex, according to Cosmopolitan magazine — and having an orgasm from vaginal penetration alone is even more rare.

But does that mean we should give up trying? Hell no, we just need to get a little creative with our sex positions. If you haven't climaxed during sex in a while — or maybe you just want to orgasm a little harder — give these hot sex positions a try.

1. The butterfly position or modified missionary

Image: Becci BurkHart/SheKnows

"With the woman on her back and her hips on the edge of the bed, the man penetrates her while standing. She then puts her legs over his shoulders and tilts her hips slightly upward. This gives a wonderful angle for cervical stimulation, with deep penetration that can produce some intense vaginal and uterine orgasms. With more shallow penetration, a man can stimulate the anterior vaginal wall to hit the G-spot."

— Dr. Madeleine M. Castellanos, a psychiatrist who specializes in sex therapy

2. Modified coital alignment technique

Image: Becci BurkHart/SheKnows

"A couple starts off in missionary position. Once a man penetrates a woman deeply, he allows her to bring her legs together between his. He then shifts his weight slightly forward so that the shaft of his erection is producing firm pressure and friction on her clitoris as he moves. This works very well for women that prefer to have clitoral stimulation during penetration to reach a very powerful orgasm."

— Dr. Castellanos

3. Baring the scepter

Image: Becci BurkHart/SheKnows

"Either partner can perform this technique, although the bottom person's hands may be more able to pull it off. Form a ring with thumb and forefinger around the base of the penis. Then pull down so the skin on the shaft is taut. This exposes more nerve endings and increases the penis' sensitivity. It can also help maintain his erection. Engage in intercourse with your hand still encircling the base to send his pleasure soaring."

— Jaiya, new world sex educator and author of Red Hot Touch

4. The countertop

Image: Becci BurkHart/SheKnows

"This is my favorite. It's when the woman is lying on her back on the counter or table while he enters standing. It's rough. There's pushing aside of papers, pepper shakers, which add to the sense of urgency and inappropriateness. It's easy to maneuver and move the woman to slide along the counter. There is still contact. He goes deep and feels in control. It works all the way around. The keys are clothing, stuff in the way and being in an open space. Still allows for connection while feeling dirty. It just works on so many levels. It's not about acrobats. It's about context."

— Margaret Wagner, sex expert and founder of Bedroom Matters

