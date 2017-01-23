Molly Cerreta Smith loves writing about all things mommy, parenting, food, health and travel. When she's not staring into the face of her Mac, she loves to hike, read, do messy crafts with her kids and compete in BBQ competitions with he...
Try these randomly romantic Valentine's Day ideas when you’re down to the wire
Yes, Valentine's Day has become a totally over-commercialized mess — but it's still the perfect opportunity to let little romantic gestures shine.
Though you might be hard-pressed to find someone that will actually turn away a box of chocolates, there are plenty of other things you can do to show your love that are a million times more meaningful than buying things. We've come up with 100 little ways to be lovey-dovey to celebrate Valentine's Day — no credit card needed.
Remember, it's the simplest things that can go a long way in your relationship.
100. Send your sweetie a sweet, short and sexy text or email. (Not to a work email!)
99. Leave a little note in his/her briefcase or laptop bag so they will find it when they get to work.
98. When your significant other gets home, be waiting in the bedroom dressed in your favorite sexy lingerie (or nothing at all!) … you know what happens next.
97. Plan a surprise outing! Start with dinner at your partner's favorite restaurant, then reveal tickets to a show or sports game.
96. Take a hot air balloon ride together.
95. Surprise him/her with that special something they have been coveting (no matter how big or small).
94. Send flowers or cookies for no reason at all.
93. Take the dog for a walk or complete another "chore" your partner usually tackles.
92. Stock the fridge with his/her favorite beer or wine and the shelves with his/her favorite snacks.
91. Stop by your sweetie's office around lunchtime with his/her favorite noontime nosh.
90. Take a drive together — car trips provide some of the best time for talking one-on-one.
89. Snuggle after sex — even if you are tired.
88. Give a back massage.
87. Offer a foot rub — without asking for one in return!
86. Fill up your partner's gas tank.
85. If he/she comes home after a night with friends WAY past the time he/she said they would, let it go.
84. Make breakfast in bed.
83. Stay in bed all day — pajamas optional.
82. Take a late-night, hand-in-hand stroll around your neighborhood.
81. Sign up for a class you know he/she has been wanting to take together.
80. Make up silly nicknames for each other that you ONLY call each other in private!
79. Make a mousepad (or a mug or a calendar) with your picture on it (or your pet's picture).
78. Start a new hobby together.
77. Do something nice for his/her mother, brother, sister, etc.
76. Let him/her pick the movie this time.
75. Make a special dinner.
74. When your sig-o gets home, hand him/her a glass of wine, sit down together and talk about your days.