A study confirms that women prioritize quality over quantity in bed

While doctors and scientists continue to look for ways to jump-start women's sex drives — most recently in the form of a pill named Addyi, aka flibanserin — new research has revealed that more sex isn't necessarily what women even want. In a recent study, researchers at the University of Zurich found that the so-called “pink Viagra” isn’t quite as widely popular as anticipated: mostly because it promises more sex for women, and for many, that’s not necessarily their goal.

The study followed 159 Swiss women ages 18 to 73 and found that 61 percent of them were open to trying Addyi (which aims to help women with clinically low sex drives), but they were more motivated by increasing their satisfaction during sex rather than having more of it. This may be something you intuited based on your own life experience, but it's kinda nice to have science confirm it.

This isn’t the first study that saw such results — last year, research published in JAMA Internal Medicine revealed that based on data from 6,000 women, taking flibanserin only resulted in “one-half of an additional sexually satisfying encounter per month.” (Isn't "one-half" of a sexual encounter unsatisfying by definition, though?!)

“This pill doesn't work because it's not addressing how women's arousal cycles work," says psychologist Antonia Hall, author of The Ultimate Guide to a Multi-Orgasmic Life. “Knowing what turns you on and how to express it to your partner works wonders. Fostering these turn ons will keep you in touch with that energy, and that in turn will make you feel aroused more often. Rarely is popping a pill the answer in life, and this is one of those times."

The upshot: Men may want a pill like Viagra that makes more frequent sex possible, but women really just want to have better sex, even if that means they're having less of it. I wouldn't say no if someone invented that pill.

