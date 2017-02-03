Sick of swiping left on creeps? We found some great new dating apps

Courtney Leiva is a lifestyle writer who has contributed to Women's Health, Byrdie, HelloGiggles, StyleBistro and many more.

Tinder is fun and all, but it doesn't have the monopoly on smart phone dating. There are a whole gaggle of other dating apps that we would totally swipe right on.

If you're kinda over Tinder, new apps will give you a different perspective on the online dating scene. Now, you're probably going to run into creepsters no matter what app you use — that's a given — but after all the crap you've experienced on Tinder, these guys might seem like a breath of fresh air.

1. MissTravel

This unique and free app allows lonely travelers to satisfy their wanderlust and find the perfect traveling companion at the same time. So, instead of meeting for the usual cup of coffee, you can make plans to travel with any connections you make. And unlike Tinder, MissTravel doesn’t rely on GPS locators, allowing you to meet fellow travelers anywhere.

2. MeetMeOutside

If you love being outdoors, this free app connects you with those who share similar passions for outdoor activities such as yoga, running and biking. And unlike the swipe setup usually seen on Tinder, MeetMeOutside connects you with seven new matches a day based on shared interests and locations.

3. Neqtr

If you are looking for a more meaningful approach to online dating, this socially conscious dating app partners with nonprofits, to aid in planned dates (such like volunteering and yoga) which helps give back to the community. And promising a safer dating experience, this female-run app completely squashes any chances of harassment that often occurs with online dating platforms.

4. Bark’N Borrow

Known as the Tinder for dog-dating, this clever app allows fellow dog owners/walkers to connect through a mutual love of dogs. And even if you are taking a break from the dating scene, this app allows you to schedule special ‘doggy-dates’, which allow you to bond with a furry pooch whenever you have the chance.

5. Klique

A different take on the Tinder experience, Klique boasts a ‘match and meet’ concept, which allows you to meet prospective dates in groups (feel free to welcome your friends!), instead of meeting alone. And with a fast signup time, this app skips the annoying questionnaires and superficial profiles, making it great for those who are into on-the-go approaches to dating.

6. Bumble

Bumble may seem similar to Tinder, especially when it comes to swiping and profile rules. But among its differences comes the fact that ladies must initiate the conversation with matches first, therefore avoiding unwanted messages in return.

7. MiCrush

Geared for the Latino user, this free location-based dating app allows Hispanic singles to make connections with others who share similar backgrounds and interests. And allowing users to connect on-the-go, singles can connect with prospective matches in a private chat first before actually meeting in person.

8. WooPlus

WooPlus functions as a niche online dating option, which offers plus-sized women a comfortable and nondiscriminatory environment. And helping users explore dating opportunities without unwanted fat-shaming or humiliation, WooPlus works somewhat like Tinder, as you can simply swipe left and right, before finding suitable matches.

