How to have anal sex and actually like it — a lot

Irina Gonzalez

Image: Ozgur Donmaz/Photodisc/Getty Images

It's common to think heterosexual anal sex is only pleasurable for men. Many women shy away from the act after hearing not-so-pleasant war stories from friends, or seeing characters cringe when the topic comes up on TV.

And yet it seems that a ton of people are still doing it: A review conducted on anal in 2010 confirmed that up to 40 percent of people have tried it at least once. But for every female we've heard of attempting anal sex, I also know at least half a dozen women who refuse to ever do it because of some awful story or another. Typically it starts with a clueless boyfriend trying to shove it in, hoping that his partner will enjoy the experience — only to have the event in in trauma and pain. How's a girl ever supposed to give anal sex another try when this is practically rape?

I've been lucky enough to have the opposite encounters with anal sex. The first time I did it was with a steady boyfriend who happened to be experienced in getting women comfortable with butt stuff. I'd even have fun, he promised. A little lube, some coaching and a lot of talking about it later, I was no longer an anal sex virgin. And I even enjoyed it!

Since then, it's become something that I order off the menu once in a while. Although I do have to seriously be in the mood for it, I've had plenty of orgasms during anal sex. Recently, I even had a pretty powerful orgasm with anal-only stimulation (meaning, he wasn't touching any other part of my body).

This would all be perfectly fine behind closed doors, but I was pretty shocked to see an episode of The Mindy Project with some pretty negative (and unrealistic) things to say about anal sex. In "I Slipped," Mindy's boyfriend Danny tries the surprise approach and she is, of course, shocked. When she goes to her friend Peter for advice, he gives her a few tips on sex positions — before admitting that no woman ever will enjoy butt action. The show doesn't go on to correct this sexist remark, as Mindy has to take a heavy sedative later on to give it another try.

In light of this seriously damaging view, we decided to give you a few tips on how you actually can enjoy anal sex. And no, it doesn't make you a perv to own your sexuality.

1. Don't go straight for penetration. First and foremost, invest time in the foreplay. You should be highly aroused before going there, and having an orgasm (or three) beforehand never hurt either.

2. A glass of wine and romance can help. Don't just decide to do it and go for it. While you don't want to drink so much that you get too numb, a drink or two to relax may be just what you both need.

3. Try getting to know yourself first. Just as with any good sex, trying something yourself first may help you relax. Try gently massaging the outer opening of your anus next time you are masturbating.

4. Yes, you might feel really naughty. We all know that this is a bit of a taboo subject, and it's OK to feel a bit weird, dirty or uncomfortable doing it. It's natural, but it's also 100 percent natural to experiment.

5. It's a mess. Dark sheets help. Yes, we're talking about your butt and things can get a little messy. If you're shy or scared, use dark sheets to keep things from getting too weird looking later.

6. External stimulation at first. Just as when you tried it yourself, have your partner start by gently massaging the outside of the anus. Start slow and have him pause when you start to feel funny.

7. Be sure to stock up on lube. The most important part is to have good lube that you trust, and be sure to use it on both yourself and on him for maximum ease. Water-based lubricants work great.

8. The rules about using condoms. Yes, you must use a condom. The most important thing to keep in mind, though, is that you absolutely must switch condoms in between vaginal and anal penetration.

9. Relax, but yes it might hurt a bit. You're reading this because you don't want it to hurt, right? Well, I promise it'll be OK but yes, it might hurt a bit at the start. The key is to pause as you need to.

10. Get ready to take full control. This one is key, OK? You, ladies, are the ones that need to be in control. This is a different experience for you, and you need to gently guide him in, not the other way around.

Originally published October 2014. Updated December 2016.