This Airbnb is every 'GoT' fan's dream

Calling all Game of Thrones fans! You can now live like Ygritte (if only for a few days). Or, to be more accurate, live like the actress who brought Ygritte to life onscreen, Rose Leslie. Thanks to Airbnb, the fiery-headed Scot’s childhood home is available to rent. And here’s the kicker — it’s a real-life castle.

Unlike Ygritte, whose early life was spent in a rustic hunting village on the frozen tundra, Leslie spent her formative years in Lickleyhead Castle. Located in Insch, Scotland, the castle dates back to 1499 and is considered the ancestral seat of the Clan Leslie.

After some encouragement from their grown children, Leslie’s parents Sebastian and Candida decided to list Lickleyhead on Airbnb. Bonus? According to guest reviews, “Rose” might just greet you during your stay with a “lovely chicken dinner” during your visit.

Keep scrolling to see what awaits should you choose to stay in Leslie’s regal childhood digs.