You Can Stay in This 'GoT' Star's Real-Life Castle

Julie Sprankles

by

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC.

View Profile
This Airbnb is every 'GoT' fan's dream

Airbnb
This Airbnb is every 'GoT' fan's dream

Calling all Game of Thrones fans! You can now live like Ygritte (if only for a few days). Or, to be more accurate, live like the actress who brought Ygritte to life onscreen, Rose Leslie. Thanks to Airbnb, the fiery-headed Scot’s childhood home is available to rent. And here’s the kicker — it’s a real-life castle.

Unlike Ygritte, whose early life was spent in a rustic hunting village on the frozen tundra, Leslie spent her formative years in Lickleyhead Castle. Located in Insch, Scotland, the castle dates back to 1499 and is considered the ancestral seat of the Clan Leslie.

After some encouragement from their grown children, Leslie’s parents Sebastian and Candida decided to list Lickleyhead on Airbnb. Bonus? According to guest reviews, “Rose” might just greet you during your stay with a “lovely chicken dinner” during your visit.

Keep scrolling to see what awaits should you choose to stay in Leslie’s regal childhood digs.

Full Scottish breakfast, anyone?

Airbnb
Full Scottish breakfast, anyone?

Perhaps Rose Leslie enjoyed hot porridge and tattie scones in this quaint breakfast nook. 

Ready for resting

Airbnb
Ready for resting

One of seven bedrooms, this charming space features a king size bed for royally good sleep. 

Seeing double

Airbnb
Seeing double

Twin beds tucked into the eaves of Lickleyhead are ideal for little ones. 

Great room, indeed

Airbnb
Great room, indeed

This great hall with original medieval open fireplace gives off serious rustic warrior vibes. 

Sweet retreat

Airbnb
Sweet retreat

This charming sleep space features a king size bed and stone hearth. 

Who's coming to dinner?

Airbnb
Who's coming to dinner?

Oh, you know... just a dining room for you and 15 of your closest friends. 

Pair this nook with a book

Airbnb
Pair this nook with a book

When the great hall is just too great, you can always duck into this cozy TV/reading nook. 

Cozy, castle-style

Airbnb
Cozy, castle-style

A second view of this cozy nook reveals a built-in leather bench for fireside sitting. 

First, we feast

Airbnb
First, we feast

This kitchen is just begging for some roast fowl, pumpkin soup and a platter of ribs.

Room for everyone

Airbnb
Room for everyone

Can't you just see the ancestors of the Clan Leslie gathered in the impressive great hall? 

A four-poster affair

Airbnb
A four-poster affair

Between the four-poster bed, antique armoire and cozy fireplace, we're ready to book our stay in this suite.

#BathroomGoals

Airbnb
#BathroomGoals

Do you think we could just book this one room for our stay... forever? 

Guest room fit for a queen

Airbnb
Guest room fit for a queen

Every bedroom in Lickleyhead feels like the master, including this double bedroom en suite. 

Could this be any more castle-y?

Airbnb
Could this be any more castle-y?

The entrance, with its rough stone and turn-pike staircase, establishes Lickleyhead's castle cred. 

