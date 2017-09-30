This Airbnb is every 'GoT' fan's dream

Calling all Game of Thrones fans! You can now live like Ygritte (if only for a few days). Or, to be more accurate, live like the actress who brought Ygritte to life onscreen, Rose Leslie. Thanks to Airbnb, the fiery-headed Scot’s childhood home is available to rent. And here’s the kicker — it’s a real-life castle.
Unlike Ygritte, whose early life was spent in a rustic hunting village on the frozen tundra, Leslie spent her formative years in Lickleyhead Castle. Located in Insch, Scotland, the castle dates back to 1499 and is considered the ancestral seat of the Clan Leslie.
After some encouragement from their grown children, Leslie’s parents Sebastian and Candida decided to list Lickleyhead on Airbnb. Bonus? According to guest reviews, “Rose” might just greet you during your stay with a “lovely chicken dinner” during your visit.
Keep scrolling to see what awaits should you choose to stay in Leslie’s regal childhood digs.
This cheery sky blue bathroom is situated in a turret. How cool is that?
Perhaps Rose Leslie enjoyed hot porridge and tattie scones in this quaint breakfast nook.
One of seven bedrooms, this charming space features a king size bed for royally good sleep.
Twin beds tucked into the eaves of Lickleyhead are ideal for little ones.
This great hall with original medieval open fireplace gives off serious rustic warrior vibes.
This charming sleep space features a king size bed and stone hearth.
Oh, you know... just a dining room for you and 15 of your closest friends.
When the great hall is just too great, you can always duck into this cozy TV/reading nook.
A second view of this cozy nook reveals a built-in leather bench for fireside sitting.
This kitchen is just begging for some roast fowl, pumpkin soup and a platter of ribs.
Can't you just see the ancestors of the Clan Leslie gathered in the impressive great hall?
Between the four-poster bed, antique armoire and cozy fireplace, we're ready to book our stay in this suite.
Do you think we could just book this one room for our stay... forever?
Every bedroom in Lickleyhead feels like the master, including this double bedroom en suite.
The entrance, with its rough stone and turn-pike staircase, establishes Lickleyhead's castle cred.
