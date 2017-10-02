Fall is the perfect time for a train ride

Well, hello, fall, you rascally summer-ender. The temps are cooling, the leaves are changing, and we’re wondering what new activities we can put on our roster to enjoy the season. Enter the train ride. It's a perfect activity for a solo day out, a date with a friend (or friendlier, if you know what I mean) and even a good choice for families. You get all the gorgeous views of an outdoor excursion but you also get, you know, a seat. And sometimes even some train snacks.
The train trips we selected go to small towns, resorts, across state lines and even directly up a mountain. All of them feature fall foliage if you get the timing right, and some have Halloween activities — think pumpkin patches, murder mystery rides and haunted tours.
So check these out, buy a ticket, and try to resist the urge to call out, “Choo-choo!” when you get there.
The route: Just 15 miles outside of Cleveland, the train rides through Cuyahoga National Valley National Park between Independence and Akron.
The cost: Starting at $25
Fall events: Fall Flyer train ride, murder mystery, haunted ghost and Friday the 13th events
The route: From Deep River to Chester through tidal wetlands with a diverse natural habitat.
The cost: Starting at $19 for adults, $10 for kids
Fall events: Fall foliage trip includes a ride on a train as well as a riverboat
The route: A 45-minute train ride between Silverton and Durango, Colorado.
The cost: Starts at $89 for adults, $55 for children
Fall events: Peanuts The Great Pumpkin Patch Express and Full Moon Ghost Crawl (special pricing)
The route: Several. A trip through the Gorge is recommended for some of the best fall colors.
The cost: Starting at $55 for adults, $31 for kids
Fall events: Peanuts Pumpkin Patch Express
The route: Several. Their fall foliage tour runs Utica to Thendara and back
The cost: $39.50 for adults, $29.50 for kids
Fall events: Foliage Tour and Haunted History Evening Excursion
The route: Twenty-six miles from Blue Ridge to McCaysville along the Toccoa River.
The cost: $54 for adults, $35 for children
Fall events: Pumpkin Express to Farmer Brown’s Pumpkin Patch
The route: Several. A two-hour train ride from Chester to Okemo Mountain Resort through gorgeous autumn colors for a layover where you can explore seems like a good choice.
The cost: Starting at $25 for adults, $20 for kids
Fall events: No, just some of the most gorgeous fall scenery you’ll ever see
The route: Just over a one-hour ride along the Pemigewasset River in the White Mountains.
The cost: Starting at $17 for adults, $13 for kids
Fall events: Hobo Harvest Time Express, fall foliage specials and turkey dinner trains
The route: Williams, Arizona to the Grand Canyon. Spend several hours exploring what the Grand Canyon has to offer before hopping back on the train for a return trip.
Cost: Starting at $65 round trip for adults, $29 round trip for kids
Fall events: The Pumpkin Patch Train and Colorado Shiver haunted train
The route: A 64-mile trip across the Colorado/New Mexico Border.
The cost: Starting at $95.75 for adults, $49.75 for kids
Fall events: No, just the gorgeous golden leaves
The route: A two-hour train ride from Elbe through forest and across Upper Nisqually River to Mineral, Washington.
The cost: Starting at $41 for adults, $21 for kids
Fall events: Peanuts The Great Pumpkin Patch Express and Rales to Ales: Oktoberfest Express Train
The route: A 36-mile round trip ride from Napa Valley to St. Helens and back through the best wine country has to offer.
The cost: Prices vary, but a lunch and a tour of a Napa Valley castle for $266 per person seems pretty perfect for fall.
Fall events: Murder mystery dinner
The route: A three-hour train ride up & down the tallest peak in New Hampshire, Mount Washington.
The cost: Starts at $69 for adults, $39 for kids
Fall events: No, just gorgeous fall colors.
