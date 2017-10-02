 
13 Stunning Train Trips You Can Take This Fall

Colleen Stinchcombe

Causes & Culture

Fall is the perfect time for a train ride

Fall is the perfect time for a train ride

Well, hello, fall, you rascally summer-ender. The temps are cooling, the leaves are changing, and we’re wondering what new activities we can put on our roster to enjoy the season. Enter the train ride. It's a perfect activity for a solo day out, a date with a friend (or friendlier, if you know what I mean) and even a good choice for families. You get all the gorgeous views of an outdoor excursion but you also get, you know, a seat. And sometimes even some train snacks.

The train trips we selected go to small towns, resorts, across state lines and even directly up a mountain. All of them feature fall foliage if you get the timing right, and some have Halloween activities — think pumpkin patches, murder mystery rides and haunted tours.

So check these out, buy a ticket, and try to resist the urge to call out, “Choo-choo!” when you get there.

Essex Steam Train, Connecticut

Essex Steam Train, Connecticut

The route: From Deep River to Chester through tidal wetlands with a diverse natural habitat.

The cost: Starting at $19 for adults, $10 for kids

Fall events: Fall foliage trip includes a ride on a train as well as a riverboat

Narrow Gauge Railroad, Colorado

Narrow Gauge Railroad, Colorado

The route: A 45-minute train ride between Silverton and Durango, Colorado.

The cost: Starts at $89 for adults, $55 for children

Fall events: Peanuts The Great Pumpkin Patch Express and Full Moon Ghost Crawl (special pricing)

Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, North Carolina

Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, North Carolina

The route: Several. A trip through the Gorge is recommended for some of the best fall colors.

The cost: Starting at $55 for adults, $31 for kids

Fall events: Peanuts Pumpkin Patch Express

Adirondack Scenic Railroad, New York

Adirondack Scenic Railroad, New York

The route: Several. Their fall foliage tour runs Utica to Thendara and back

The cost: $39.50 for adults, $29.50 for kids

Fall events: Foliage Tour and Haunted History Evening Excursion

Blue Ridge Railway, Georgia

Blue Ridge Railway, Georgia

The route: Twenty-six miles from Blue Ridge to McCaysville along the Toccoa River.

The cost: $54 for adults, $35 for children

Fall events: Pumpkin Express to Farmer Brown’s Pumpkin Patch

Green Mountain Railroad, Vermont

Green Mountain Railroad, Vermont

The route: Several. A two-hour train ride from Chester to Okemo Mountain Resort through gorgeous autumn colors for a layover where you can explore seems like a good choice.

The cost: Starting at $25 for adults, $20 for kids

Fall events: No, just some of the most gorgeous fall scenery you’ll ever see

Hobo Railroad, New Hampshire

Hobo Railroad, New Hampshire

The route: Just over a one-hour ride along the Pemigewasset River in the White Mountains.

The cost: Starting at $17 for adults, $13 for kids

Fall events: Hobo Harvest Time Express, fall foliage specials and turkey dinner trains

Grand Canyon Railway, Arizona

Grand Canyon Railway, Arizona

The route: Williams, Arizona to the Grand Canyon. Spend several hours exploring what the Grand Canyon has to offer before hopping back on the train for a return trip.

Cost: Starting at $65 round trip for adults, $29 round trip for kids

Fall events: The Pumpkin Patch Train and Colorado Shiver haunted train

Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad, Colorado

Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad, Colorado

The route: A 64-mile trip across the Colorado/New Mexico Border.

The cost: Starting at $95.75 for adults, $49.75 for kids

Fall events: No, just the gorgeous golden leaves

Mount Rainier Scenic Railroad, Washington

Mount Rainier Scenic Railroad, Washington

The route: A two-hour train ride from Elbe through forest and across Upper Nisqually River to Mineral, Washington.

The cost: Starting at $41 for adults, $21 for kids

Fall events: Peanuts The Great Pumpkin Patch Express and Rales to Ales: Oktoberfest Express Train

Napa Valley Wine Train, California

Napa Valley Wine Train, California

The route: A 36-mile round trip ride from Napa Valley to St. Helens and back through the best wine country has to offer.

The cost: Prices vary, but a lunch and a tour of a Napa Valley castle for $266 per person seems pretty perfect for fall. 

Fall events: Murder mystery dinner

The Cog, New Hampshire

The Cog, New Hampshire

The route: A three-hour train ride up & down the tallest peak in New Hampshire, Mount Washington.

The cost: Starts at $69 for adults, $39 for kids

Fall events: No, just gorgeous fall colors.

Image: Getty Images Design: Kenzie Mastroe/SheKnows
