 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

Pumpkin Churros & 16 Other Reasons to Visit Disneyland This Fall

Colleen Stinchcombe

by

Causes & Culture

I'm the Community Editor at SheKnows. My perfect day would be camped in the middle of nowhere, reading an excellent book and writing something true.

View Profile
#1/19:

Fall at Disneyland

Getty Images
#1/19:

Fall at Disneyland

Good news, Disneyland lovers: According to Disney, it's officially fall. That means Halloween attractions are here and will be through Oct. 31. With it comes cooler weather (perfect for walking around a park all day), thinner crowds and just as many amazing things to see.

This year, it's going to be better than ever before. In years past, Disneyland California had a mellow spook season, significantly less impressive than Halloween at Disneyland Resort. This year, Disneyland California has gone all out. They still have the classic transformations of rides like the Haunted Mansion Holiday and Space Mountain: Ghost Galaxy, but they’ve also decked out new areas of the park for an even more incredible experience.

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to visit Disneyland, it’s arrived. Want to know exactly what kind of treat you're in for? We've rounded up the best parts of visiting Disneyland in the fall.

#3/19:

Rancho del Zocalo

Loren Javier/Flickr
#3/19:

Rancho del Zocalo

Beloved restaurant Rancho del Zocalo gets a Día de los Muertos makeover, including both their decor and their delicious treats.

#4/19:

Halloween fireworks

Don Sullivan/Flickr
#4/19:

Halloween fireworks

Greens and purples light up the night above the Disney castle with Halloween-themed fireworks.

#5/19:

Haunted 'Cars' ride

everythingdisney.55/Instagram
#5/19:

Haunted 'Cars' ride

For the first time this year, Cars Land is getting the all-over spook treatment.

#6/19:

Spooky souvenirs

everythingdisney.55/Instagram
#6/19:

Spooky souvenirs

The seasonal poison apple cups are to die for. 

#7/19:

Haunted Mansion Holiday

Brett Kiger/Flickr
#7/19:

Haunted Mansion Holiday

Sure, the Mansion is always haunted, but during Halloween, they kick it up a notch with a Nightmare Before Christmas theme.

#8/19:

Hand-carved pumpkins

Loren Javier/Flickr
#8/19:

Hand-carved pumpkins

Big Thunder Ranch, which housed the incredible seasonal pumpkin carvings, has closed, but carved pumpkins will still greet you along the Disney streets.

#9/19:

Mickey's Halloween party

Carlos/Flickr
#9/19:

Mickey's Halloween party

It costs extra to attend, but meeting your favorite characters, trick-or-treating and the special fireworks are worth it.

#10/19:

Jack & Sally

Loren Javier/Flickr
#10/19:

Jack & Sally

Unlike the rest of the year, during Disneyland's Halloween season, Jack and Sally can be spotted walking around the park

#11/19:

Space Mountain: Ghost Galaxy

Tours Departing Daily/Flickr
#11/19:

Space Mountain: Ghost Galaxy

If you thought it gave you nightmares before, Space Mountain gets even spookier with the Ghost Galaxy theme.

#12/19:

Green apple spell lemonade

everythingdisney.55/Instagram
#12/19:

Green apple spell lemonade

This themed drink sounds super-refreshing for the still-warm early days of fall.

#13/19:

The themed treats

disneylifestylers/Instagram
#13/19:

The themed treats

Here's the real treat about Disneyland in the fall: All of the spooky sweet treats available across the park.

#14/19:

El Muerto Mickey

dolewhipdollies_/Instagram
#14/19:

El Muerto Mickey

Like this Dia de los Muertos Mickey.

#15/19:

Dole Whip Dollies sugar cookie candy corn

dolewhipdollies_/Instagram
#15/19:

Dole Whip Dollies sugar cookie candy corn

Or this giant candy corn sugar cookie.

#16/19:

Mickey mummy

everythingdisney.55
#16/19:

Mickey mummy

Or this too-cute Mickey mummy.

#17/19:

Pumpkin churros

themousenerds/Instagram
#17/19:

Pumpkin churros

These glittering pumpkin churros are reason enough to visit Disney. 

#18/19:

Disneyland Christmas

HarshLight/Flickr
#18/19:

Disneyland Christmas

If Halloween isn't your thing, Disneyland starts celebrating Christmas Nov. 10, which is over a month before the first day of winter (Dec. 21).

#19/19:

Pin For Later

Images: Getty Images/Pixabay Design: Kenzie Mastroe/SheKnows
#19/19:

Pin For Later

Pin this list for later!

Related Slideshows

14 Gifts That Will Delight Every Chocolate Lover

19 Amazon Prime Gifts You Can Get Still Get Delivered by Christmas Eve

16 Ways to Create a Reading Nook That’s So Cozy, You’ll Wish for Cold Weather
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started