Fall at Disneyland

Good news, Disneyland lovers: According to Disney, it's officially fall. That means Halloween attractions are here and will be through Oct. 31. With it comes cooler weather (perfect for walking around a park all day), thinner crowds and just as many amazing things to see.
This year, it's going to be better than ever before. In years past, Disneyland California had a mellow spook season, significantly less impressive than Halloween at Disneyland Resort. This year, Disneyland California has gone all out. They still have the classic transformations of rides like the Haunted Mansion Holiday and Space Mountain: Ghost Galaxy, but they’ve also decked out new areas of the park for an even more incredible experience.
If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to visit Disneyland, it’s arrived. Want to know exactly what kind of treat you're in for? We've rounded up the best parts of visiting Disneyland in the fall.
Even the new Guardians of the Galaxy ride gets in the spirit after dark.
Beloved restaurant Rancho del Zocalo gets a Día de los Muertos makeover, including both their decor and their delicious treats.
Greens and purples light up the night above the Disney castle with Halloween-themed fireworks.
For the first time this year, Cars Land is getting the all-over spook treatment.
The seasonal poison apple cups are to die for.
Sure, the Mansion is always haunted, but during Halloween, they kick it up a notch with a Nightmare Before Christmas theme.
Big Thunder Ranch, which housed the incredible seasonal pumpkin carvings, has closed, but carved pumpkins will still greet you along the Disney streets.
It costs extra to attend, but meeting your favorite characters, trick-or-treating and the special fireworks are worth it.
Unlike the rest of the year, during Disneyland's Halloween season, Jack and Sally can be spotted walking around the park
If you thought it gave you nightmares before, Space Mountain gets even spookier with the Ghost Galaxy theme.
This themed drink sounds super-refreshing for the still-warm early days of fall.
Here's the real treat about Disneyland in the fall: All of the spooky sweet treats available across the park.
Like this Dia de los Muertos Mickey.
Or this giant candy corn sugar cookie.
Or this too-cute Mickey mummy.
These glittering pumpkin churros are reason enough to visit Disney.
If Halloween isn't your thing, Disneyland starts celebrating Christmas Nov. 10, which is over a month before the first day of winter (Dec. 21).
Pin this list for later!
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started