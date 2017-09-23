Fall at Disneyland

Share Pin

Good news, Disneyland lovers: According to Disney, it's officially fall. That means Halloween attractions are here and will be through Oct. 31. With it comes cooler weather (perfect for walking around a park all day), thinner crowds and just as many amazing things to see.

This year, it's going to be better than ever before. In years past, Disneyland California had a mellow spook season, significantly less impressive than Halloween at Disneyland Resort. This year, Disneyland California has gone all out. They still have the classic transformations of rides like the Haunted Mansion Holiday and Space Mountain: Ghost Galaxy, but they’ve also decked out new areas of the park for an even more incredible experience.

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to visit Disneyland, it’s arrived. Want to know exactly what kind of treat you're in for? We've rounded up the best parts of visiting Disneyland in the fall.