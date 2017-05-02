May 2017 Horoscope

Share Pin

Throughout May, two significant planets—Saturn and Uranus—have incredible rapport, allowing ideas to spark and spread like wildfire. Luckily, this will be a controlled burn. All signs have the green light to brainstorm, especially on the 19th.

There are some other hot spots in May to be aware of. On the 9th and 10th, the stars align with plenty to say: Realizations can surface, with secrets revealed and power moves made. If you’ve been processing and puzzling, these days could provide clarity and insight. Meanwhile, the 12th provides rocket fuel to inflate plans that have been flagging.

We have all month to research and explore a variety interests before the new moon in curious Gemini arrives on the 25th (3:44pm EST, to be exact). You can make the best use of this fresh start by pressing reset on your connections to others, as well as your skill set. Even if you think you’ve learned everything, there’s always room for growth.

