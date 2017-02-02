Your February 2017 Horoscope

Share Pin

Two major moons set the tone this month: the full moon (and lunar eclipse) in Leo on February 10th, and the new moon (a solar eclipse) in Pisces on the 26th. Each has a unique flavor and both the propensity to spark major, major change.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day on the 10th—the excitement’s palpable yet the electric feels are steeped in realism. And it’s been a long time coming: A new wave jolts us all into dynamic action on the 26th.

On the contrary, Jupiter, the planet of big plans and expansion, appears retrograde from the 6th, pressing pause on growth until June 10th. Use the months ahead to assess developments since September, tweaking your path to progress.

Kimberly Peta Dewhirst views the world through an astrological lens, incorporating a love of beauty and fashion to her interpretation of the zodiac.

Originally posted on StyleCaster.com