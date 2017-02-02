Your February 2017 Horoscope

Two major moons set the tone this month: the full moon (and lunar eclipse) in Leo on February 10th, and the new moon (a solar eclipse) in Pisces on the 26th. Each has a unique flavor and both the propensity to spark major, major change.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day on the 10th—the excitement’s palpable yet the electric feels are steeped in realism. And it’s been a long time coming: A new wave jolts us all into dynamic action on the 26th.
On the contrary, Jupiter, the planet of big plans and expansion, appears retrograde from the 6th, pressing pause on growth until June 10th. Use the months ahead to assess developments since September, tweaking your path to progress.
Kimberly Peta Dewhirst views the world through an astrological lens, incorporating a love of beauty and fashion to her interpretation of the zodiac. Discover your dress style by the stars and schedule a private reading at starsignstyle.com.
Originally posted on StyleCaster.com
It’s an awesome time to work the room, Aqua babe. A significant exchange on the 10th ignites inspired thinking and fosters the potential for a radical re-set. It’s a positive time to cement friendships, so initiate the shift you’d like to see in your social network.
By the end of the month, you’re ready to shake up the status quo—on the 26th, you’re particularly keen to assert yourself, a favorable and powerful day for action. The role you play, how you’re seen, and your true values should be contemplated; you might want to transition your position, and it’s more than possible now.
You’re thriving and assertive this month, yet despite abundant drives, set aside time to reflect. Let go of any lingering beliefs that hold you back, Pisces. Close the last chapter of the year—timely prior to your birthday, and especially now, with a game-changing eclipse in your sign.
Your role is spotlighted on February 10th. Take a closer look at the part you play and if this aligns with what you really want. How would you prefer to be valued? Based on these inclinations you can assert yourself on the 26th, with a powerful green light to go for what you want.
Enjoy the sweet spots between the 3rd and 6th, when personal relations run smooth and it seems everything goes your way—this is the time to ask for what you want. Cooperation might not be sustained, however, as this month you’re inclined to assert yourself autonomously. The 10th is glorious—you’ll feel like a star, but do share the limelight (and love) around.
Late February offers potential for deep self-reflection. You can truly let go of old patterns and behaviors with personal breakthroughs on the 26th. Take action and you’re capable of lasting personal change. Note your relationships will need time to recalibrate around the new you.
Starting on February 4th, your ruler Venus dives into a highly sensitive and compassionate area of your horoscope. For an extended period, you’ll use a more contemplative approach, however confusion may run rife. Embrace the opportunity for reflection but be mindful of neglecting your needs, Tauro.
Female relations and your wider circle are a hot topic in the weeks to come. February 10th prompts you to embrace reliable supporters and frameworks—celebrate your inner sense of security. The 26th opens doors to new connections, and you can take action towards fresh starts in friendship groups. Act on insights gleaned throughout the month.
Keep friendly, social activity high on your agenda, Twin Star. You’re in a positive cycle for pleasure seeking yet you have a serious disposition when it comes to dating and relating, approaching matters with a deep, probing intensity until the 7th, when a more adventurous spirit breezes in. Welcome the refreshing pause that broadens your thinking.
Focus lands squarely on your place in the world and the way you’re seen on the 26th; a key development adjusts your sails, setting you forth on a different course. You’ll find the crewmate you’ve been seeking—just make sure their support’s on your terms.
Your public profile receives a boost with potentially lucrative rewards following suit on the 10th. The first two weeks of February spotlight your private affairs; it’s an opportune moment to cleanse your core commitments for a squeaky clean bill of emotional health.
In the latter part of the month, an impulsive charge gets you all fired up. You’re in a good position to assert yourself but take a pause to assess what you’re fighting for. Tune in to your dreams, and the journey you’d really like to pursue. The 26th is a huge turning point in your path to something meaningful.
The 10th is a stellar day for the lions to shine: a full moon in your sign highlights your talents, so be sure to reveal cherished projects you’ve been working towards. The stars propel your message further within a platform that serves you well.
With an emphasis on relationships throughout February, your sights are set on crafting the stage for a happy team. By the 18th, your priorities bring you closer to much deeper needs: trust and true loyalty. On the 26th, you’re ready to take a significant step in merging with another, and the months ahead can see it fulfilled.
It’s a busy time of year for Virgo but despite the growing agenda, you’re having fun—at least until the 7th, when you coolly step into full-on productivity. Steer your focus to bring about transformation in a relationship or area that counts—it’ll be hot on your agenda in the months to come. Clues reveal themselves on the 10th, a day to go offline for R&R.
Significant for relationships, the 26th marks the culmination of a two-year recalibration around what partnership means to you. Set the tone moving forwards—you’re capable of powerful assertion now, so direct the change your way.
The cards are dealt strongly in your favor when it comes to relating in February, Libra, so let affections soar and develop a positive rapport within your key partnerships. Extra effort seeded now will pay dividends in months to come. Embrace friendships on the 10th, and harness a fresh start in your daily habits on February 26th—both days are significant turning points.
Personal plans may feel like they're on the back burner from the 6th, but you’re really being offered the chance to review your recent growth spurt—time to practice walking tall in your new stride. By summer, you’ll be galloping.
Efforts pay off on the 10th with recognition and appreciation due—you’ll be praised for a job well done and can use this green light to advance your new venture. Be proud of your diligence, you’ll power ahead with considerable steam. The new chapter comes in November.
The month culminates with a highly energized, romantic high. Assert yourself on the 26th, and set the tone in your natural habitat; you’ll make a big impression on those around you. Amplify and direct the flavor of your passions—call the shots, and you’ll be amazed at the results in the months ahead, Scorpio.
Mi amore! February is your month to fan the flames of passion. Single or attached, you can let sparks fly with stimulating conversations that make life all the more exciting. The good vibes permeate and you’ll get a boost around the 10th, fueling your next adventure.
A slowdown starting on the 6th is far from permanent but does offer pause for thought, centering on "team Sagittarius." Your group is blossoming beautifully, so use the months ahead to steer the ship your way. Home is significant later in the month, as you breathe new life into your foundations for a fun, fresh start.
Home life receives a boost of positivity in February, and you might be drawn to make improvements—not only surface-level titivation but deeper restoration, radically addressing your roots. An important matter can be resolved around the 10th, accelerating you towards your ideal foundations: those infused with security and empowerment.
Remember, when progress stalls, you’re being given ample room to rethink and re-strategize, Capricorn. Your close circle plays a prominent role from the 18th, bringing you further peace of mind. Exchanges around the 26th influence your mindset and perspective, helping you to take positive action in creating the ultimate sanctuary.
