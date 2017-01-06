 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

Your guide to the travel essentials you need for 2017

by

Hilary George-Parkin is the Fashion Editor at STYLECASTER.

View Profile
#1/12:

Travel must-haves

Honestlywtf
#1/12:

Travel must-haves

Ok, so I know we’ve only been back at work for, like, a day—but as far as I’m concerned, that’s enough real life for one week. Who else is ready for a vacation?

I’m not sure what it is about holidays that breeds the urge to book further travel, stat—maybe the envy-inducing Instagrams from friends’ jaunts to Aspen and Mexico? The prospect of returning to months of dreary gray slush?—but I, for one, have been stalking ticket-deal sites and Air BnB listings like it’s my job (it’s helped, of course, that I’ve had a few weeks away from my actual job to do so).

More: The Travel Money-Saving Hack You Need to Know

Anecdotal evidence (read: group texts) tells me I’m not alone here, so in the interest of spreading the travel bug—and helping you avoid some of the headaches you no doubt faced getting home for the holidays and back—I’ve rounded up some of the essentials you should pack and wear for any trip in 2017. For the most part, these don’t discriminate based on destination or mode of transportation—they’re just as useful for a girls’ weekend in Vermont as they are for a romantic beach getaway with the S.O. In the slideshow, you’ll find airport-friendly shoes, slick smart luggage, and handy gadgets you’ll actually use—just in time to start planning your next escape from reality.

More: 25 Cult-Favorite Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were Travel-Size

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster.com

#3/12:

Women’s Marls Calf Socks

Bombas
#3/12:

Women’s Marls Calf Socks

These socks are so comfortable I had to stop in the middle of writing this to put a pair on. Great decision. Plus, for every pair you buy, the brand donates a pair to people in need. Wear a pair on the plane and toss a few more in your suitcase—trust.

 

Women’s Marls Calf Socks, $12; at Bombas

#4/12:

The Bigger Carry On

Away
#4/12:

The Bigger Carry On

After years of mediocre carry-ons, Away’s is a revelation. It has a built-in charging port, a laundry bag for stashing your dirty clothes, and its ultra-light, firm-but-flexible design means you can stash enough outfits for extended trips without getting into any trouble with the airline. The brand’s newest release is a slightly sized-up version—a godsend of over-packers and long-distance travelers who are loathe to bring checked luggage.

 

The Bigger Carry-On, $245; at Away

#5/12:

Wool Runners

Allbirds
#5/12:

Wool Runners

Gone are my days of traveling in leather booties—it's ultra-comfortable sneakers all the way, thankyouverymuch. I talked up these merino-wool beauts last year and I'm still a devotee.

 

Wool Runners, $95; at Allbirds

#6/12:

Braided Cuff Toque Hat

Urban Outfitters
#6/12:

Braided Cuff Toque Hat

The chunkier the beanie, the better it can sub in for a pillow.

 

Braided Cuff Toque Hat, $29; at Urban Outfitters

#7/12:

Slim Leather Passport Case

Cuyana
#7/12:

Slim Leather Passport Case

Want to feel like a first-class traveler, even if you’d never actually spring for the ticket? Step one: get yourself a monogrammed passport holder.

 

Slim Leather Passport Case, $75 ($85 with optional personalization); at Cuyana

#8/12:

Powerstation 5X

Mophie
#8/12:

Powerstation 5X

Slim enough to slip into your overstuffed purse, powerful enough to get you through a few days of Snapchatting your way around Europe.

 

Powerstation 5X, $129.95; at Mophie

#9/12:

Hoodie G78

Oak + Fort
#9/12:

Hoodie G78

Pure bliss—even on a cross-Atlantic flight.

 

Hoodie G78, $48; at Oak + Fort

#10/12:

The Grand Tour

Paravel
#10/12:

The Grand Tour

This just-launched brand has found its sweet spot with well-designed, luxe-looking luggage, and its weekender is just the right size for a quick trip out of town.

 

The Grand Tour, $345; at Paravel

#11/12:

B&O Play By Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A2 Portable Bluetooth Spe

Amazon
#11/12:

B&O Play By Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A2 Portable Bluetooth Spe

Friend’s car have a wonky aux port? Need music for a day at the beach? Pack one of these and you'll be everyone’s hero—plus you'll get first dibs on the playlist.

 

B&O Play by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $317.90; at Amazon

#12/12:

The A50 Set

Raden
#12/12:

The A50 Set

For longer trips (or just more stuff), Raden’s smart luggage is where it's at: track your luggage’s location, charge your phone, and spot your bag in a minute with 13 color and finish options, including gloss pastels and matte metallics.

 

The A50 Set, $595; at Raden




Related Slideshows

13 Easy Ways to Do More Good in the World Now

30 Easter Basket Ideas for Every Age

What the Zodiac Has in Store for You This Month: Your April 2017 Horoscope
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started