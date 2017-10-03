Make your own paper flowers

Share Pin

Listen, we hate to sound like Debbie Downers, but getting live flowers is kind of a let down. Yes, they look absolutely gorgeous and smell like a dream — for about two days. After that, they begin their slow descent to a decaying, rotting death that will probably sit in a vase on our counter for about a week too long and start to smell like the inside of a old, sweaty running shoe. Not only that, the sight of a drooping flower with the petals falling off one-by-one into a sad pile reminds us of ET dying, which leads to an inevitable ugly cry — and nobody wants to see that.

Which is why paper flowers are so perfect.

You may think that it's impossible for paper flowers to look as pretty as the real thing, but you're wrong. We've rounded up all of our favorite paper flower tutorials, so you can make these beautiful babies all on your own.

Originally posted September 2016. Updated September 2017.