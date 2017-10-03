 
25 DIY Paper Flowers Tutorials That Are Even Better Than the Real Thing

Make your own paper flowers

Redphotographer/Getty Images
Make your own paper flowers

Listen, we hate to sound like Debbie Downers, but getting live flowers is kind of a let down. Yes, they look absolutely gorgeous and smell like a dream — for about two days. After that, they begin their slow descent to a decaying, rotting death that will probably sit in a vase on our counter for about a week too long and start to smell like the inside of a old, sweaty running shoe. Not only that, the sight of a drooping flower with the petals falling off one-by-one into a sad pile reminds us of ET dying, which leads to an inevitable ugly cry — and nobody wants to see that.

Which is why paper flowers are so perfect.

You may think that it's impossible for paper flowers to look as pretty as the real thing, but you're wrong. We've rounded up all of our favorite paper flower tutorials, so you can make these beautiful babies all on your own.

Originally posted September 2016. Updated September 2017.

Paper rose bouquet

The Elli Blog
Paper rose bouquet

White paper roses are timeless and elegant.

Giant flower hats

Oh Happy Day
Giant flower hats

These festive hats by Oh Happy Day are perfect for a tea party.

Paper dahlia wreath

Love, Pomegranate House
Paper dahlia wreath

This dahlia wreath is perfect to hang on your door during the winter/spring transition.

Watercolor paper flowers

Heart of Light
Watercolor paper flowers

Watercolor paper flowers are very time consuming to make, but the end result makes it well worth the effort.

Add a touch of sparkle

Under a Blue Moon
Add a touch of sparkle

Crepe-paper flowers with a touch of glitter make for an amazing gift box topper.

Book page rosettes

By Stephanie Lynn
Book page rosettes

A wreath of roses made from recycled book pages is pretty much a bibliophile's dream.

Crepe-paper roses

marthastewart.com
Crepe-paper roses

Martha Stewart's crepe-paper roses are incredibly life-like.

Rolled paper flowers

Jones Design Company
Rolled paper flowers

These gorgeous rosettes take little more than paper and a hot glue gun.

Tissue-paper poms

I Heart Naptime
Tissue-paper poms

Festive tissue-paper flowers are fun decor certain to liven up any party.

Button poppies

Write Click Scrapbook
Button poppies

An adorable vase of poppies is easy to put together and looks super cute on your work desk.

Paper ranunculus

The Elli Blog
Paper ranunculus

Who knew that a little bit of copy paper could look so much like a real ranunculus?

Paper hyacinth

Aunt Peaches
Paper hyacinth

This version of a hyacinth doesn't smell as delightful as the real thing, but it looks just as gorgeous.

Paper tulips

The Elli Blog
Paper tulips

Tiptoe through the tulips with this super easy DIY tutorial

Tissue daisies

Design Everyday
Tissue daisies

These fluffy creations look just like daisies, and you can easily customize the colors.

Giant paper peony piñatas

Corner Blog
Giant paper peony piñatas

The large size of these giant paper peonies is what makes them so magical.

Paper daisy chain

The Crafted Blog
Paper daisy chain

Because who doesn't love a crown of daisies?

Paper anemone

Lia Griffith
Paper anemone

Pale pink anemones are a bridal favorite, and the paper variety look so pretty in a vase.

Shaped crepe flowers

marthastewart.com
Shaped crepe flowers

These graceful, inexpensive-to-make flowers look glorious as a boutonnière.

Cherry blossom centerpiece

Once Wed
Cherry blossom centerpiece

Vibrant colors make Once Wed's cherry blossom wedding centerpiece a real showstopper.

Tree-sized blossoms

Design Sponge
Tree-sized blossoms

Human-sized paper blooms take some elbow grease, but the outcome is totally whimsical. 

Paper mums

The Elli Blog
Paper mums

The Elli Blog makes this DIY super easy for you with printable downloads of the blossoms and leaves.

Scalloped edge paper flowers

The Enchanted Gallery
Scalloped edge paper flowers

These scalloped edge paper flowers almost look like fresh carnations.

Cupcake liner accordian folded flowers

Creative Jewish Mom
Cupcake liner accordian folded flowers

These bouquets made of cupcake liners, pipe cleaners and construction paper will brighten your day in a hurry.

Giant paper sunflower

Dollar Store Crafts
Giant paper sunflower

This giant sunflower is super fun, and the best part is you can make it for under $5!

