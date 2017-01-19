Sections
Michelle Obama's best quotes can help us get through the next four years

Emma Henderson

by

Emma is a New York native and into all things creative including fashion, food, writing and music. She is a total bookworm, love traveling and exploring new cities, and is also a performing singer-songwriter.

View Profile
#1/29:

From the wise and witty Michelle Obama

WENN.com
#1/29:

From the wise and witty Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama's speeches are getting a lot of attention this week thanks to some not-so-subtle plagiarizing from Melania Trump at the Republican National Convention. 

But our current first lady has always had a way with words. For the past eight years, Michelle has moved us with her powerful words and hard-hitting speeches. So we're looking back at all the amazing things she's said with 25 quotes from the lady in the White House herself.

#3/29:

Hugs

Design: Natalie Cosgrove; Image: Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images
#3/29:

Hugs

From her Vogue interview.

#4/29:

Making a difference

Design: Terese Condella; Image: Getty Images
#4/29:

Making a difference

Spoken from someone who truly knows how to make a difference. 

#5/29:

Stay true to yourself

Design: Terese Condella; Image: Getty Images
#5/29:

Stay true to yourself

Love this!

#6/29:

People who lift you up

Design: Terese Condella; Image: Getty Images
#6/29:

People who lift you up

This lady knows how to say a lot with just a few words. 

#7/29:

Door of opportunity

Design: Terese Condella; Image: Getty Images
#7/29:

Door of opportunity

The only thing better than seizing opportunities is sharing them with others. 

#8/29:

Success

Design: Terese Condella; Image: Getty Images
#8/29:

Success

Make it your own!

#9/29:

You are beautiful

Design: Terese Condella; Image: Getty Images
#9/29:

You are beautiful

Yes, you are!

#10/29:

Educating girls

Design: Terese Condella; Image: Getty Images
#10/29:

Educating girls

Yes to girl power!

#11/29:

Michelle Obama quotes

Design: Terese Condella; Image: Getty Images
#11/29:

Michelle Obama quotes

The coolest!

#12/29:

Women's potential

Design: Terese Condella; Image: Getty Images
#12/29:

Women's potential

Couldn't have said it better!

#13/29:

Achievement

Design: Terese Condella; Image: Getty Images
#13/29:

Achievement

There's nothing a little hard work can't do. 

#14/29:

Extraordinary women

Design: Terese Condella; Image: Getty Images
#14/29:

Extraordinary women

They sure taught her well!

#15/29:

No limit

Design: Terese Condella; Image: Getty Images
#15/29:

No limit

Reach for the stars, ladies!

#16/29:

Holes in our hearts

Design: Terese Condella; Image: Getty Images
#16/29:

Holes in our hearts

Sad but true.

#17/29:

Earn it

Design: Terese Condella; Image: Getty Images
#17/29:

Earn it

It's not something you get, it's something you earn.

#18/29:

Helping others

Design: Terese Condella; Image: Getty Images
#18/29:

Helping others

Never leave others behind while you're getting ahead. 

#19/29:

Confidence and fortitude

Design: Terese Condella; Image: Getty Images
#19/29:

Confidence and fortitude

Confidence is key!

#20/29:

History yet to be made

Design: Terese Condella; Image: Getty Images
#20/29:

History yet to be made

We've still got a long way to go. 

#21/29:

'To do' list

Design: Terese Condella; Image: Getty Images
#21/29:

'To do' list

Don't forget about yourself!

#22/29:

Fear

Design: Terese Condella; Image: Getty Images
#22/29:

Fear

Coming from one fearless woman.

#23/29:

Survivors

Design: Terese Condella; Image: Getty Images
#23/29:

Survivors

There's nothing stronger than embracing your scars. 

#24/29:

Respect

Design: Terese Condella; Image: Getty Images
#24/29:

Respect

Every woman.

#25/29:

Stand up

Design: Terese Condella; Image: Getty Images
#25/29:

Stand up

Stand up, ladies!

#26/29:

Strength

Design: Terese Condella; Image: Getty Images
#26/29:

Strength

Never be afraid to ask for help. 

#27/29:

Hungry to succeed

Design: Terese Condella; Image: Getty Images
#27/29:

Hungry to succeed

Our failures can be our greatest source of inspiration. 

#28/29:

Courage and hope

Design: Terese Condella; Image: Getty Images
#28/29:

Courage and hope

With these two things, you can't be beat. 

#29/29:

Michelle Obama quotes

Design: Terese Condella; Image: Getty Images
#29/29:

Michelle Obama quotes

