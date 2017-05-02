 
25 Sweet Quotes That Celebrate the Magic of Motherhood

Julie Ryan Evans

by

Julie Ryan Evans is an editor and writer who has covered everything from Capitol Hill to the politics of preschool. A mother of two, a runner of races, and a gourmet chef wannabe, she currently lives outside of Orlando, Florida.

#1/27:

We love moms

India Photography/Getty Images
#1/27:

We love moms

You know what they say… motherhood is one of the hardest jobs in the entire world — and it's totally true. Being a mother is a roller coaster of ups and downs, not to mention the fact that moms literally have the power to change the future of the world.

Celebrate the importance and profoundness of motherhood with these beautiful quotes.

Originally published April 2016. Updated May 2017.

#3/27:

A mother's heart

Terese Condella/SheKnows
#3/27:

A mother's heart

Mothers are masters of forgiveness.

#4/27:

Hurricanes and rainbows

Terese Condella/SheKnows
#4/27:

Hurricanes and rainbows

How would you describe your mother?

#5/27:

Through the eyes of a child

Terese Condella/SheKnows
#5/27:

Through the eyes of a child

Appreciation for our mother grows as the years the pass.

#6/27:

A mother's love

Terese Condella/SheKnows
#6/27:

A mother's love

A mother's devotion knows no boundaries. 

#7/27:

Patient and forgiving

Terese Condella/SheKnows
#7/27:

Patient and forgiving

Moms make everything better. 

#8/27:

Pure love

Terese Condella/SheKnows
#8/27:

Pure love

There is nothing more pure. 

#9/27:

A mother's arms

Terese Condella/SheKnows
#9/27:

A mother's arms

So true.

#10/27:

When the world throws rocks

Terese Condella/SheKnows
#10/27:

When the world throws rocks

When your mom has your back, you can get through anything.

#11/27:

A perfect mother

Terese Condella/SheKnows
#11/27:

A perfect mother

Your best is good enough.

#12/27:

Peace

Terese Condella/SheKnows
#12/27:

Peace

It just is.

#13/27:

A mother's secret hope

Terese Condella/SheKnows
#13/27:

A mother's secret hope

A mother's hope runs strong. 

#14/27:

Here

Terese Condella/SheKnows
#14/27:

Here

A mother brings her whole self. 

#15/27:

A category all their own

Terese Condella/SheKnows
#15/27:

A category all their own

There is simply nothing else like the bond between a mother and her children.

#16/27:

A mother's prayers

Terese Condella/SheKnows
#16/27:

A mother's prayers

A mother's words are powerful.

#17/27:

Happiness

Terese Condella/SheKnows
#17/27:

Happiness

When Mom is happy, everyone is happy. 

#18/27:

A big gamble

Terese Condella/SheKnows
#18/27:

A big gamble

The payoff is huge, though.

#19/27:

Perspective

Terese Condella/SheKnows
#19/27:

Perspective

Children change everything. 

#20/27:

Pie

Terese Condella/SheKnows
#20/27:

Pie

Or she just hides the pie?

#21/27:

Never quite leaves

Terese Condella/SheKnows
#21/27:

Never quite leaves

They're always in her heart.

#22/27:

Like nothing else

Terese Condella/SheKnows
#22/27:

Like nothing else

It's amazing.

#23/27:

All love

Terese Condella/SheKnows
#23/27:

All love

Amen.

#24/27:

Love that is sure

Terese Condella/SheKnows
#24/27:

Love that is sure

A mother's love is always there. 

#25/27:

Tenderness

Terese Condella/SheKnows
#25/27:

Tenderness

There is nothing sweeter than a sleeping child in the arms of his mother. 

#26/27:

What makes a mother

Terese Condella/SheKnows
#26/27:

What makes a mother

It's so much more.

#27/27:

Pin it!

Terese Condella/SheKnows
#27/27:

Pin it!

25 magical Mother's Day quotes.

