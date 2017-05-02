We love moms

You know what they say… motherhood is one of the hardest jobs in the entire world — and it's totally true. Being a mother is a roller coaster of ups and downs, not to mention the fact that moms literally have the power to change the future of the world.
Celebrate the importance and profoundness of motherhood with these beautiful quotes.
Originally published April 2016. Updated May 2017.
It all starts with moms.
Mothers are masters of forgiveness.
How would you describe your mother?
Appreciation for our mother grows as the years the pass.
A mother's devotion knows no boundaries.
Moms make everything better.
There is nothing more pure.
So true.
When your mom has your back, you can get through anything.
Your best is good enough.
It just is.
A mother's hope runs strong.
A mother brings her whole self.
There is simply nothing else like the bond between a mother and her children.
A mother's words are powerful.
When Mom is happy, everyone is happy.
The payoff is huge, though.
Children change everything.
Or she just hides the pie?
They're always in her heart.
It's amazing.
Amen.
A mother's love is always there.
There is nothing sweeter than a sleeping child in the arms of his mother.
It's so much more.
25 magical Mother's Day quotes.
