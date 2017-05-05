For your mama

Yes, Mother's Day is serious business; but in all honesty, to be a mama, you've gotta have a sense of humor — and sometimes the best gifts are the ones that keep it light.
That's not to say moms don't deserve a thoughtful gift. You just gotta put in the effort and find something unique — and this round up of gifts is just that.
Some of the gifts are so awesome, in fact, you might want to keep them for yourself. Luckily, they're all within a pretty reasonable price range, so you can even buy one for her and one for you.
Originally published April 2016. Updated May 2017.
Supercute watches that are color-coordinated to donate to a cause — what’s not to love? (The Grommet, $39)
Adult coloring books are on trend, and this little gem will keep Mom busy for hours. (Amazon, $10)
It’s never too soon to honor the legend. (Etsy, $26)
When one hour of Ellen on daytime TV is just not enough. (Dillard, $38)
Murphy’s Law: These glasses get funnier the more you drink. (Etsy, $11)
This sassy little mug is worth a thousand words. (Always Fits, $18)
Adorbs hand-stamped garden markers that any mom with a green thumb will go gaga for. (Etsy, $25)
Champagne-cooked marshmallows dipped in 24-karat? Yes, please. (Wondermade, $24)
Because buying a KitchenAid mixer is way too pricey, and these rad decals are the next-best thing. (Etsy, $35)
When two of Mom’s favorite things become one. (Uncommon Goods, $20)
This mama-and-baby-bird necklace is a gorgeous silhouette. (Uncommon Goods, $70)
For jotting down those deep and angsty thoughts while the kids are asleep. (Pink Olive, $18)
A tea-drinking mom will love these bowls that show all the moon’s phases while you drink. (Tale Design, $30)
Because we all know that the “big mom purse” stereotype is true. (Amazon, $7)
Warning: You may never pry her out of bed again. (Amazon, $50)
The simple sleep accessory every mom needs for the next 18 years. (Uncommon Goods, $10)
Supporting her Pinterest addiction, one crafting organizer at a time. (Uncommon Goods, $58)
This is an amazing mom splurge — but it’s worth every penny. (Le Papier Studio, $148)
There is no reason for a hip mama not to have these unique rings. (Etsy, $19)
Artsy, whimsical cereal or ice cream bowls to die for. (Pink Olive, $38)
Perfect for moms who walk, run or chase after kids all day. (The Grommet, $100)
For the witty mom who needs something to hold her “four eyes.” (Amazon, $8)
