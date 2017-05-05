 
23 Mother's Day Gifts You're Going to Want to Keep for Yourself

Bethany Ramos

by

Bethany Ramos is an editor, blogger, and chick lit author. Bethany works as Editor in Chief for Naturally Healthy Publications.

For your mama

Martin Dimitrov/Getty Images
For your mama

Yes, Mother's Day is serious business; but in all honesty, to be a mama, you've gotta have a sense of humor — and sometimes the best gifts are the ones that keep it light.

That's not to say moms don't deserve a thoughtful gift. You just gotta put in the effort and find something unique — and this round up of gifts is just that.

Some of the gifts are so awesome, in fact, you might want to keep them for yourself. Luckily, they're all within a pretty reasonable price range, so you can even buy one for her and one for you.

Originally published April 2016. Updated May 2017.

Adult coloring book and pencils

Amazon
Adult coloring book and pencils

Adult coloring books are on trend, and this little gem will keep Mom busy for hours. (Amazon, $10)

David Bowie phone case

Etsy
David Bowie phone case

It’s never too soon to honor the legend. (Etsy, $26)

Ellen DeGeneres makeup bag

Dillards
Ellen DeGeneres makeup bag

When one hour of Ellen on daytime TV is just not enough. (Dillard, $38)

Engraved wineglasses

Etsy
Engraved wineglasses

Murphy’s Law: These glasses get funnier the more you drink. (Etsy, $11)

Essential oil soy candles

Etsy
Essential oil soy candles

This gift only works if you also give Mom a few extra hours to take a hot bath. (Etsy, $48)

Funny coffee mug

Always Fits
Funny coffee mug

This sassy little mug is worth a thousand words. (Always Fits, $18)

Garden markers

Etsy
Garden markers

Adorbs hand-stamped garden markers that any mom with a green thumb will go gaga for. (Etsy, $25)

Gold and Champagne marshmallows

Wondermade
Gold and Champagne marshmallows

Champagne-cooked marshmallows dipped in 24-karat? Yes, please. (Wondermade, $24)

KitchenAid mixer decals

Etsy
KitchenAid mixer decals

Because buying a KitchenAid mixer is way too pricey, and these rad decals are the next-best thing. (Etsy, $35)

Merlot-infused coffee

Uncommon Goods
Merlot-infused coffee

When two of Mom’s favorite things become one. (Uncommon Goods, $20)

Mother bird necklace

Uncommon Goods
Mother bird necklace

This mama-and-baby-bird necklace is a gorgeous silhouette. (Uncommon Goods, $70)

Notebook set

Pink Olive
Notebook set

For jotting down those deep and angsty thoughts while the kids are asleep. (Pink Olive, $18)

Phases-of-the-moon mugs

Tale Design
Phases-of-the-moon mugs

A tea-drinking mom will love these bowls that show all the moon’s phases while you drink. (Tale Design, $30)

Printed tote

Amazon
Printed tote

Because we all know that the “big mom purse” stereotype is true. (Amazon, $7)

Reading pillow

Amazon
Reading pillow

Warning: You may never pry her out of bed again. (Amazon, $50)

Reversible sleep mask

Uncommon Goods
Reversible sleep mask

The simple sleep accessory every mom needs for the next 18 years. (Uncommon Goods, $10)

Sewing station

Uncommon Goods
Sewing station

Supporting her Pinterest addiction, one crafting organizer at a time. (Uncommon Goods, $58)

Silhouette charm necklace

Le Papier Studio
Silhouette charm necklace

This is an amazing mom splurge — but it’s worth every penny. (Le Papier Studio, $148)

Stackable rings

Etsy
Stackable rings

There is no reason for a hip mama not to have these unique rings. (Etsy, $19)

Whale bowls

Pink Olive
Whale bowls

Artsy, whimsical cereal or ice cream bowls to die for. (Pink Olive, $38)

Wireless headphone band

The Grommet
Wireless headphone band

Perfect for moms who walk, run or chase after kids all day. (The Grommet, $100)

Wooden spectacle holder

Amazon
Wooden spectacle holder

For the witty mom who needs something to hold her “four eyes.” (Amazon, $8)

Pin it!

Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
Pin it!

