Last-minute makeup-only Halloween costumes

It's approximately three hours until that kick-ass costume-required Halloween party that you've known about for, oh, two months starts, and you still haven't put any thought into what you're gonna wear. We all do it almost every year — it's just one of those life lessons we refuse to learn.

Our only saving grace is that we love makeup and keep a fully stocked arsenal of products on our person at pretty much all times. With a bit of makeup, a little time and a good tutorial, it's easy to put together a costume that looks like we've been planning it since last year.

We've gathered a whole list of Halloween makeup looks — and most of them are easy enough for even a novice to master. From spooky to cute and everything in between, these looks are total All Hallows Eve material. Giddyap.

Originally published October 2015. Updated October 2017.