Last-minute makeup-only Halloween costumes

It's approximately three hours until that kick-ass costume-required Halloween party that you've known about for, oh, two months starts, and you still haven't put any thought into what you're gonna wear. We all do it almost every year — it's just one of those life lessons we refuse to learn.
Our only saving grace is that we love makeup and keep a fully stocked arsenal of products on our person at pretty much all times. With a bit of makeup, a little time and a good tutorial, it's easy to put together a costume that looks like we've been planning it since last year.
We've gathered a whole list of Halloween makeup looks — and most of them are easy enough for even a novice to master. From spooky to cute and everything in between, these looks are total All Hallows Eve material. Giddyap.
Originally published October 2015. Updated October 2017.
With just some lipstick and light foundation, you could look like one of Roy Lichtenstein's Crying Girls.
It takes just a little shimmer and some bright blue eyeshadow to become a mermaid for a day this Halloween.
If you're dexterous with your eyeliner pencil, then this could be the perfect Halloween makeup test for you.
A fuss-free Halloween costume is as easy as splattering some red makeup on your face and calling it blood.
Get out your makeup bag, and become Harley Quinn at your next Halloween party.
Who knew you could create a Halloween costume with just a zipper and some lipstick?
All it takes is some textured flicks of your liquid eyeliner to get this cat look.
Day of the Dead makeup is always a hit. Just pop on some of your most colourful makeup to achieve this look.
You too could look this creepy with just some white foundation, lipstick, blush and liquid eyeliner.
If you're a Barbie girl in a Barbie world, then this is the costume for you this Halloween.
Get this look with some Hello Kitty stickers, huge eyelashes and over-the-top white eyeshadow.
You'll surely freak out your fellow partygoers with this spin on the AHS: Freakshow villain.
How about you give the old lady get-up a go?
Not sure whether you should go as your favourite male or female character this Halloween? Do both.
Zombie makeup is so hot right now, and this surprisingly easy Zombie Marie Antoinette is even hotter.
You can become Once Upon a Time's Dark Swan with just a little time and a whole lotta white makeup.
Really, guys, this OITNB makeup doesn't get any easier. (And we were already dying to copy Alex's look.)
Saving the best for last, this AHS look is straight out of Asylum.
Pin now, paint later.
