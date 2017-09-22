Feminist Halloween costumes FTW

Share Pin

Whether tongue-in-cheek or totally serious, sexy costumes have become the norm for most of us women on Halloween.

And with every Halloween comes a big old internet debate on the topic — especially as more controversial sexy costumes, like Sexy Donald Trump, emerge. While plenty of people see a problem with the oversexualization of women on Halloween, others feel that it's our right to express our sexuality and gender identity in our costume choice.

No matter where you stand on the "sexy or not-so-sexy" Halloween costume argument, there's a feminist costume choice out there for you somewhere. Use this year's costume as a chance to use your creativity and brilliant mind to express your beliefs. Whether it be a fresh spin on a classic, a hilarious pun or just a bold stance on equality and reproductive freedom, we say go for it.

Originally published October 2015. Updated September 2017.