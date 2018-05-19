 
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Officially Married

Colleen Stinchcombe

by

Causes & Culture

I'm the Community Editor at SheKnows. My perfect day would be camped in the middle of nowhere, reading an excellent book and writing something true.

Image: Getty Images
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's wedding was even more magical than we imagined

Well, friends, it’s official — Meghan Markle is royalty.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding celebration started at noon local time at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Meghan traveled to the grounds with her mother, Doria Ragland, breaking with the royal tradition of the bride traveling with her father. Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, was not in attendance after suffering health issues and a week of tabloid drama over him selling staged paparazzi photos. The Prince of Wales walked Meghan down the aisle in his place. Adorably, all of Meghan’s bridesmaids were children, following in British royal tradition.

For her dress, Meghan wore an open bateau neckline dress with three-quarter lengths sleeves created by British designer, Clare Waight Keller, according to the palace. "Ms. Waight Keller last year became the first female Artistic Director at the historic French fashion house Givenchy," Kensington Palace wrote on Twitter. Her long, sheer veil holds symbolic meaning, too — it was designed with flora representing all 53 commonwealth countries. Her hair was loosely pulled away from her face, and the stunning, sparkling tiara is Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, which the Queen lent to Meghan for the ceremony. It was created in 1932.

Image: Getty Images

Following in the footsteps of Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, and Meghan's new sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan chose not to “obey” Harry in her vows.

The ceremony featured several readings from Song of Solomon, and The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry, the first African-American presiding bishop and primate of the Episcopal Church, gave a sermon quoting Dr. Martin Luther King and referencing American slavery and the power of love. "Imagine a world where love is the way. Imagine our homes and families where love is the way... When love is the way then no child in this hungry will go to bed hungry ever again... When love is the way earth will be a sanctuary." Meghan and Harry held hands through his sermon.

Karen Gibson and the Kingdom Choir sang "Stand by Me" before the Archbishop of Canterbury read the couple their vows. Notably, Prince Harry has chosen to wear a wedding ring. Prince William does not wear one.

Oprah Winfrey was in attendance, along with George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, Serena Williams, Idris Elba and many other notable guests.

Their wedding cake will be a lemon-elderflower cake created by pastry chef Claire Ptak.

Image: Getty Images

Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

