Joanna Gaines knows there's nothing more fun than an outdoor movie screening

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

Image: Getty Images

Print

Summer is all about relaxing, enjoying the balmy days and nights as much as possible. That's why we're totally in love with Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines' plans for this summer, which make the most of summer's happy vibes.

Gaines is hosting a series of outdoor movie screenings at her and Chip's business, Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco, Texas. On the first Thursday of every month, they'll be showing a free movie for anyone who wants to come on down and set up a blanket. There will be food trucks, and Magnolia Market will be open late so you can check it out when the movie's over.

More: 8 reasons HGTV's Fixer Upper is the best home renovation show

The movies sound like just the sort of thing you'd want to watch on a blanket under the stars in the warm summer breeze. First up was Toy Story, they're playing Elf for Christmas in July and they'll be screening the classic musicals Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and The Wizard of Oz later in the season.

More: Fixer Upper's Chip and Joanna Gaines Get Ready for Ugly Fraud Lawsuit

It makes me want to host my own summer screening series in the spirit of the Gaines' hospitality. I don't have a pair of giant silos to hang a big screen on, but I think my TV could do the job. And wouldn't it be fun to open the sliding glass door all the way to let in the summer night air, put a bunch of blankets and pillows on the floor and invite my friends over for a good popcorn flick like Grease or The Goonies?

If you can make it to Waco, you should definitely hit up the Gaines' monthly movie night. And if you're too far away, there's nothing stopping you from hosting a movie night yourself!

More: Host a backyard movie premiere party!