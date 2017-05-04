 
Delta Airlines Kicked a Family With Two Babies Off a Flight

Aly Walansky

by

Aly Walansky

Image: Getty Images
Really, Delta? Taking seats from babies?

Before you give United all the credit for keeping the skies unfriendly, there’s another bully in town. The latest horror-inducing airline episode took place on a Delta flight from Hawaii to Los Angeles, where a California couple was traveling with their two small children and were asked to give up a seat on which their 2-year-old son was sitting in a car seat.

Check out the video, below.

More: Top 50 American resorts for families

“You’re saying you’re gonna give that away to someone else when I paid for that seat? That’s not right,” says Brian Schear, while his wife films on what looks like a phone camera.

“You and your wife will be in jail,”  the flight attendant responded after Schear refused to comply, saying that they would both be put in prison and implying their children would be taken away from them. The staff also explained that it was FAA regulations to have a child under 2 sit in a parent's lap, not in their own seat (more on that in a minute).

Intense much? You'd think these parents of two young kids were acting like full-on criminals — for trying to sit in the seats they paid for.

Eventually, Schear agreed to give up the seat and have his baby son sleep in his lap, but the whole family was ejected from the flight.

Interestingly, the FAA issued a statement to People, saying that the safest place for a small child is not in a parents’ lap, but in a child restraint, meaning this move by the flight staff was not only unfair to people who had paid for a seat, but also potentially dangerous.

Making babies cry and ruining a family's vacation. Great job, Delta!

More: United apologizes for humiliating family with special needs child

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

