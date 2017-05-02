Your plane ticket to GTFO of town starts at $44

Post-winter cabin fever means a lot of us are itching to hit the road come spring, but in the wake of tax time, your wallet may be a bit too depleted to plan a vacation. That’s why we're super-psyched about JetBlue’s latest flash sale, which has airfare prices starting at $44 and can make wanderlust fantasies a reality.
The Fly As You May sale currently being advertised on JetBlue’s site has one-way fares from $44 and includes domestic and international destinations. A quick search shows that you can fly from Boston to New York City for $49 and from New York City to West Palm Beach for $74. Feeling a bit international? Going from New York City to Bermuda is $94 right now.
JetBlue is known for frequent flash sales, but being as this is for early summer travel, we're extra jazzed about it. Just keep in mind that in order to take advantage of these deals, you must purchase tickets (and they are limited in quantity!) by May 3, 2017, by 11:59 p.m. ET and travel between May 9 and June 14, 2017, with blackout dates between May 24 and May 30 due to Memorial Day weekend travel.
Got that? Us, too — gotta go book some flights now!
