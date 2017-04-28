 
/

United Tries Buy Back Customers With Cheap Flights to Europe

Justina Huddleston

by

Justina Huddleston

Image: Getty Images
Would you fly to Europe for under $400 on America's most hated airline?

United Airlines could teach a master course in PR failures. Over the last few months, the company has managed to destroy its reputation through all manner of customer service scandals (a recap on those below). But the airline is hoping that money talks and just significantly lowered its prices in hopes of bringing customers back. They're currently offering tickets from Boston to Sweden for just $364 and flights from Boston to Paris for $433. I know what you're thinking: cha-ching.

Hey, it's tempting. But then I remember that United was caught on camera having security guards drag a customer off a plane after overbooking a flight. The passenger was bloodied up and injured in the process, sustaining a concussion, a broken nose and two lost teeth. Sorry, but you can't put a price on an intact skull, face and smile!

Then, a giant bunny named Simon mysteriously died on a flight just hours after getting a clean bill of health from the vet. Not to mention last month, when United agents wouldn't allow three teen girls on a plane because they were wearing leggings. #EyeRoll, amirite?

More: United Airlines strands passengers at army barracks for more than 20 hours

So will I personally be taking United up on their offer of cheap trans-Atlantic travel? Probably not. First off, I don't want to have to reckon with the ghost of a giant bunny. And secondly, I'm still not OK with how the company tried to justify the overbooking incident that ended with an innocent civilian getting banged up by law enforcement.

But if you're still intrigued by the promise of cheap travel, book quickly — as more customers make their way back to the airline, prices are sure to rise again.

More: United apologizes for humiliating family with special needs child

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

