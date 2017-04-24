 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Marie Kondo, the Queen of Tidying Up, Is Coming Out With a Graphic Novel

Hannah Hickok

by

Hannah is the lifestyle editor at STYLECASTER, covering sex and relationships, politics, women's health, career, home décor, food, travel, and more. Her favorite things include spinach artichoke dip, cashmere sweaters, and impromptu danc...

View Profile
Image: Getty Images
Print

The Life-Changing Manga of Tidying Up tells the fictional story of a cluttered character who hires Kondo

Unless you were living under a rock for all of 2015, you know who Marie Kondo is. Author of The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, the book that transformed closet-cleaning and home-organizing for millions of people, Kondo's back at it again — this time with a graphic novel called The Life-Changing Manga of Tidying Up.

The book will tell the fictional story of a young female character in Tokyo named Chiaki who hires Kondo to help her deal with her clutter and overhauls not only her home, but also her love life and overall sense of purpose. Cute, right?

The Life-Changing Manga of Tidying Up tells the fictional story of a cluttered character who hires Kondo
Image: Ten Speed Press

More: A Mom Puts Marie Kondo's Methods to Work on Her Kids' Stuff

If you weren't inspired by Kondo's first couple of books, which follow the principle that if a particular object or piece of clothing doesn't spark joy in you when you pick it up, you should get rid of it, then maybe you should read Chiaki's tale and see if that inspires you to get on top of your spring-cleaning.

And if not, you'll still probably enjoy the lighthearted, under-100-page graphic novel (or "manga," a style of comic book created in Japan). It'll be available starting on June 27 just in time for beach-reading season.

More: Your Ultimate Low-Stress, Super-Efficient Guide to Spring-Cleaning

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

Slideshows
Weekly Horoscopes: April 23 – April 29
Weekly Horoscopes: April 16 – April 22
13 Easy Ways to Do More Good in the World Now
30 Easter Basket Ideas for Every Age
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. How My Mother's Miscarriage Held Clues About My Own Infertility
  2. How I Explained My Mental Illness to My Kid
  3. Why You Should Never Choose Your Own Profile Picture
Hot
New in Living
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started