The Life-Changing Manga of Tidying Up tells the fictional story of a cluttered character who hires Kondo

Image: Getty Images

Unless you were living under a rock for all of 2015, you know who Marie Kondo is. Author of The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, the book that transformed closet-cleaning and home-organizing for millions of people, Kondo's back at it again — this time with a graphic novel called The Life-Changing Manga of Tidying Up.

The book will tell the fictional story of a young female character in Tokyo named Chiaki who hires Kondo to help her deal with her clutter and overhauls not only her home, but also her love life and overall sense of purpose. Cute, right?

Image: Ten Speed Press

If you weren't inspired by Kondo's first couple of books, which follow the principle that if a particular object or piece of clothing doesn't spark joy in you when you pick it up, you should get rid of it, then maybe you should read Chiaki's tale and see if that inspires you to get on top of your spring-cleaning.

And if not, you'll still probably enjoy the lighthearted, under-100-page graphic novel (or "manga," a style of comic book created in Japan). It'll be available starting on June 27 just in time for beach-reading season.

