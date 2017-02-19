Mars and Uranus are at it again this week — brace yourself for another emotional weekend

Kimberly Peta Dewhirst views the world through an astrological lens, incorporating a love of beauty and fashion to her interpretation of the zodiac. Discover your dress style by the stars and schedule a private reading at starsignstyle.com .

Image: SheKnows

Take plenty of pauses this week and think before you speak — words have the potential to effect change and deliver huge insights, especially on Tuesday and Thursday.

Tensions are mounting as gung-ho Mars edges ever closer to the planet of ultimate disruption: Uranus, which will get many hot under the collar. Wednesday delivers challenges of its own (keep a watchful eye around this pressure cooker day).

Saturday evening presents a beautiful showdown of fireworks: the moon joins the sun, Mercury and Neptune in the watery rapids of Pisces, while Mars meets electric Uranus. Sparks fly. Brace yourself for another emotional weekend.