Send Trump a Valentine's Day Message With These Clever Political E-Cards

Aly Walansky

by

Aly Walansky

Image: For Women
Tell Trump how you really feel with these smart and snarky e-cards

What do you want to say to the president on Valentine’s Day? Even if you can't tell (or Tweet) Trump everything that's on your mind, these e-cards created by women's advocacy group Ms. Foundation will help you express your feelings about love (for refugees), marriage (equality) and more.

More: These Ryan Gosling Cookies Are the Ideal Gal-entine's Gift

“President Trump is trying to divide us with racist and sexist policies rooted in fear, but we’re fighting back. Create a Valentine’s Day card to let him know that you believe in love, equality, and justice for all people regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, or gender identity and we will send it to his office just in time for Valentine’s Day,” the site reads.

Tell Trump how you really feel with these smart and snarky e-cards
Image: ForWomen.org

Choose one of six clever cards with messages that run the gamut from “My body is ALL MINE” to "TEXT ME when you get Mexico to pay for that wall." Once you choose your card, fill out contact information, and choose a specific cause to stand up for. It’s enveloped in red “love trumps hate.” Perfection.

More: When It Comes to Resistance, Criticize Behaviors, Not People

