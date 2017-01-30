Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

These Are All the So-Called Rogue Government Twitter Accounts

Bibi Deitz

by

Bibi Deitz is the News Editor at STYLECASTER. She holds an MFA in fiction writing from Bennington College and lives in Brooklyn. Recent work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Bustle, Marie Claire, Teen Vogue, The Huffington Post, ...

View Profile
Image: Getty Images
Print

The 'rogue Twitter accounts,' real and not so much

It’s ugly out there. And with all of the fake news — er, sorry, alternative facts — swirling around, it’s fast becoming more and more difficult to get the truth. Plus, don’t forget that Trump has instituted a gag order on the social media output at the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Interior Department (which is in charge of the National Park Service). And these are just the ones we’re aware of.

As Kellyanne Conway proved in a recent memorable conversation with NBC’s Chuck Todd, which went viral, the facts in a Trump world are malleable, apparently. They are no longer based in “an objective reality,” as Merriam-Webster tweeted after this conversation occurred. So, some scientists who work at government institutions have allegedly chosen to retaliate by establishing their own Twitter accounts — and tweeting “what’s really going on.”

But the credibility of these Twitter accounts hasn’t been proven, and many accounts were first “established” by government employees going “rogue,” followed by the “transfer of power” to those who are not actually government employees. (See: NASA, for example.) In other words, this might just be more fake news created this time by liberals. Forbes wrote a really thoughtful pieces about this; same with Vice, here and here.

More: How not to lose your mind when consuming media during the Trump administration

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like these accounts are the secret window into the soul of the government that everyone is hoping for. That said, they’re certainly fun to look at. All in all, there are more than 80 rogue Twitter accounts out there; below, find 12 you might want to check out first.

More: The 18 states fighting Trump for women’s reproductive rights

  1. Rogue POTUS Staff
  2. Alt Department of Education
  3. Alt Environmental Protection Agency
  4. Alt FDA
  5. Alt National Park Service
  6. Rogue NASA
  7. Alt NIH
  8. Alt NOAA
  9. Alt U.S. Forest Service
  10. Alternative Alt U.S. Forest Service

Note: Apparently the two Forest Service social media accounts are run by people who are in completely different departments. “Giving a quick shout-out to the FaceBook group. We don't know you, but we are all in this together! Good Luck!” the first Forest Service wrote.

  1. Alt USDA
  2. Alt Department of State

More: 11 things feminists should brace themselves for now that Donald Trump has won

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

Slideshows
20 brilliant Women's March signs that we just can't get over
Women's March on Washington draws unprecedented crowd
Michelle Obama's best quotes can help us get through the next four years
30 quotes about friendship that celebrate special connections
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Robin Thicke Hit with Restraining Order in Custody Battle with Paula Patton
  2. 10 Funniest Tweets from Parents This Week
  3. Best apps for reproductive health now that we're basically on our own
Hot
New in Living
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!