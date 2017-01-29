The March on Washington was just the beginning of the shakeup Venus brings when she enters Aries

Image: SheKnows

Print

Usually agreeable, Venus — the planet of love and beauty — becomes rather disagreeable when she enters Aries. That’s because Aries is a Mars-ruled sign. As a result, you will find yourself getting provocative, combative and even militant. Then again, there could be good reason for it. You may need to push back against a lover, boss or people in authority who are trying to keep you down — especially since Venus is about to turn retrograde. The astrologer Nick Dagan Best points out that Venus was in a similar position in the sky on March 13, 1913, when the Women’s Suffrage Movement staged a march on Washington, D.C. Women were harassed and assaulted by men along the parade route and a hundred marchers were hospitalized. This sparked public outrage, which resulted in women getting the vote in 1920. Venus will be in Aries from Feb. 3 to April 1 and then again from April 28 to June 5.