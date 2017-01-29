Sections
Weekly Horoscopes: Jan. 30 – Feb. 5

Christopher Renstrom

by

Christopher Renstrom is the creator of Rulingplanets.com which is his idea of an on-line, subscription-based, interactive Astrology Magazine. It is based on his bestselling book Ruling Planets, which was published by HarperCollins in 200...

The March on Washington was just the beginning of the shakeup Venus brings when she enters Aries

Usually agreeable, Venus — the planet of love and beauty — becomes rather disagreeable when she enters Aries. That’s because Aries is a Mars-ruled sign. As a result, you will find yourself getting provocative, combative and even militant. Then again, there could be good reason for it. You may need to push back against a lover, boss or people in authority who are trying to keep you down — especially since Venus is about to turn retrograde. The astrologer Nick Dagan Best points out that Venus was in a similar position in the sky on March 13, 1913, when the Women’s Suffrage Movement staged a march on Washington, D.C. Women were harassed and assaulted by men along the parade route and a hundred marchers were hospitalized. This sparked public outrage, which resulted in women getting the vote in 1920. Venus will be in Aries from Feb. 3 to April 1 and then again from April 28 to June 5.

