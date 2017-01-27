I'm grateful that solo travel has made me freer as a single woman

I am a clumsy, free spirited, nature loving, pro wrestling fanatic who has an unfortunate knack for being socially awkward. Like when you go to buy a movie ticket and they say “enjoy the movie”… and you respond with “...

Image: John Canelis/Unsplash

Print

I recently came across a travel book titled "What I was Doing While You Were Breeding: A Memoir" by Kristin Newman which suggested that the solo female traveler is basically our generation's version of the cat lady. The words struck me and I was left thinking only one thing:

“What a bad-ass improvement that is!”

Think about it: The previous image we had of the single woman was the tragic lady, sitting at home in a baggy t-shirt, pining over romantic movies while becoming fluent in the feline language. If this has changed, and the single woman stereotype of today is an empowered jetsetter gazing in wonder at the historic archeology of Machu Picchu or sipping from a fresh coconut while in a rose petal bath in Bali, then isn’t that awesome?

Personally I love that solo female travel is on the rise. I am inspired when I see more and more women getting out there and showcasing their solo travel adventures, defying that stereotype that we are hopeless little creatures needing a man to hold our hand through life. These women show that you can create a life of incredible adventure for yourself instead of waiting for life to begin once you find someone.

There are a lot of benefits to this. The obvious benefit is that you get to be a little selfish during your travels and experience what you want, when you want. If you want to stay a little longer at the Eiffel Tower, easy. If you want to skip the Rock and Roll museum, no problem. You are free to travel on your own time.

These solo adventures are a great way to meet people, too. Instead of interactions being limited to passing greetings, or a quick ‘can you take a photo of us?’ there is an opening for conversations, enhancing the travel experience.

Solo travel is also an incredibly liberating experience, giving you a sense of freedom, independence and a confidence that comes from knowing you are capable of achieving things on your own.