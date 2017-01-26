Ashely Deal's subscription box service can help make your workspace super-fashionable

Print

As a full-time working mother, Ashely Deal felt she did not have a workspace that reflected her tastes nor the time to revamp her workspace. Thus, she founded Trendy Memo. Trendy Memo is a subscription box service for the modern workingwoman to help her stay trendy though the workday with cute office supplies, unique desk accessories, beauty products, healthy snacks and more.

Name: Ashely Deal

Company: Trendy Memo

Headquarters: New Albany, Ohio

Year Founded: 2016

Facebook: TrendyMemo

Instagram: @trendymemo

Website: http://www.trendymemo.com/

