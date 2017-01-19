44 people are speaking at the Women’s March on DC — start getting excited now

Bibi Deitz is the News Editor at STYLECASTER. She holds an MFA in fiction writing from Bennington College and lives in Brooklyn. Recent work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Bustle, Marie Claire, Teen Vogue, The Huffington Post, ...

Image: vivalapenler/Getty Images

Yesterday, President Barack Obama gave his final press conference. During the hourlong speech, he addressed pretty much everything relevant in our nation, and at the end, he discussed how he’s dealt with speaking with his daughters about the election and what’s going to happen next. It was powerful and worth a watch — or a read — for sure.

Though he’s on his way out, his remarks only whet our appetite for more hope, more eloquence, more strength and thoughtful analysis and lifting-up. Good news: That’s pretty much all there is on the menu at the Women’s March on Washington this Saturday, and since the speakers at the rally were announced yesterday, we now have a better idea of what’s in store. Spoiler alert: It’s going to be awesome, and if you’re going (or watching from afar), you’ll likely be rapt.

Below is a full list of the 44 speakers at the march, but we’ve picked a few highlights from the lineup — people who we’re especially stoked to hear and whose words we plan to etch in our minds (or our bodies, if you’re into tattoos) for at least the next four years and possibly forever.

1. Cecile Richards

Planned Parenthood is in serious trouble, and no amount of LGBTQ+ dance parties outside Mike Pence’s house is going to stanch the flow of blood (pun intended) from the women’s health organization. Richards, who is the president of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, will likely address the nonprofit’s next steps and plans of attack, and we wait with bated breath to hear what she has to say.

2. Janet Mock

Janet Mock came out publicly as a trans woman in Marie Claire in 2011 and has been killing it for years as a fierce writer and editor. We’re particularly interested in her remarks because she is so eloquent — her courageous memoir, Redefining Realness, was a powerful tome on growing up trans, and her columns and essays are always thoughtful and smart. She’s an important figure in the field of transgender rights, and we imagine she’ll share some thought-provoking words.

3. Gloria Steinem

Really, her name speaks for itself. But in case you’ve been living under a rock for the past 82 years, Steinem is basically synonymous with the feminist movement of the 1960s, and she hasn’t backed down or lost any steam in recent years. As she put it in a recent interview with The Guardian, “I’m going to live to 100. I’m never going to retire. Would I retire from life? This is my life!”

Steinem also had some very real words about the president-elect (alas, today is the last day we can say that). “I have never in my lifetime seen a president who was such an egotist,” she said. “He’s a sociopath, a racist, a sexual predator. There are great dangers because he is dealing with heads of state.” Yeah, we can’t wait to hear what she has to say this Saturday. Also, until recently, she was offering rides to D.C., because she’s a badass.

4. Sybrina Fulton, Maria Hamilton, Gwen Carr, and Lucia McBath

The mothers of Trayvon Martin, Dontre Hamilton, Eric Garner and Jordan Davis, respectively, these four women come with a message that we all need to hear. It will be heartbreaking, it will be eye-opening, it will give you goose bumps — and hopefully, it’ll wake you the eff up.

5. Angela Davis

This political activist and champion of black rights was a major civil rights-era heavyweight and co-founded Critical Resistance, a prisoner rights organization working to dismantle the prison industrial complex. Back in 1970, James Baldwin himself wrote an open letter to “My Sister, Miss Angela Davis.” Now, some 47 years later, the 72-year-old Davis is still standing — and still prepared to fight.

Here’s the full list of speakers at the Women’s March on Washington: