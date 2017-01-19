Sections
Here are the 44 people speaking at the Women's March

Bibi Deitz

by

Bibi Deitz is the News Editor at STYLECASTER.

Image: vivalapenler/Getty Images
44 people are speaking at the Women’s March on DC — start getting excited now

Yesterday, President Barack Obama gave his final press conference. During the hourlong speech, he addressed pretty much everything relevant in our nation, and at the end, he discussed how he’s dealt with speaking with his daughters about the election and what’s going to happen next. It was powerful and worth a watch — or a read — for sure.

Though he’s on his way out, his remarks only whet our appetite for more hope, more eloquence, more strength and thoughtful analysis and lifting-up. Good news: That’s pretty much all there is on the menu at the Women’s March on Washington this Saturday, and since the speakers at the rally were announced yesterday, we now have a better idea of what’s in store. Spoiler alert: It’s going to be awesome, and if you’re going (or watching from afar), you’ll likely be rapt.

Below is a full list of the 44 speakers at the march, but we’ve picked a few highlights from the lineup — people who we’re especially stoked to hear and whose words we plan to etch in our minds (or our bodies, if you’re into tattoos) for at least the next four years and possibly forever.

More: What to do if you encounter counter-protesters at the Women’s March on Washington

1. Cecile Richards

Planned Parenthood is in serious trouble, and no amount of LGBTQ+ dance parties outside Mike Pence’s house is going to stanch the flow of blood (pun intended) from the women’s health organization. Richards, who is the president of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, will likely address the nonprofit’s next steps and plans of attack, and we wait with bated breath to hear what she has to say.

2. Janet Mock

Janet Mock came out publicly as a trans woman in Marie Claire in 2011 and has been killing it for years as a fierce writer and editor. We’re particularly interested in her remarks because she is so eloquent — her courageous memoir, Redefining Realness, was a powerful tome on growing up trans, and her columns and essays are always thoughtful and smart. She’s an important figure in the field of transgender rights, and we imagine she’ll share some thought-provoking words.

More: The most gorgeous posters for the Women’s March on Washington

3. Gloria Steinem

Really, her name speaks for itself. But in case you’ve been living under a rock for the past 82 years, Steinem is basically synonymous with the feminist movement of the 1960s, and she hasn’t backed down or lost any steam in recent years. As she put it in a recent interview with The Guardian, “I’m going to live to 100. I’m never going to retire. Would I retire from life? This is my life!”

Steinem also had some very real words about the president-elect (alas, today is the last day we can say that). “I have never in my lifetime seen a president who was such an egotist,” she said. “He’s a sociopath, a racist, a sexual predator. There are great dangers because he is dealing with heads of state.” Yeah, we can’t wait to hear what she has to say this Saturday. Also, until recently, she was offering rides to D.C., because she’s a badass.

More: The Women’s March on Washington cheat sheet

4. Sybrina Fulton, Maria Hamilton, Gwen Carr, and Lucia McBath

The mothers of Trayvon Martin, Dontre Hamilton, Eric Garner and Jordan Davis, respectively, these four women come with a message that we all need to hear. It will be heartbreaking, it will be eye-opening, it will give you goose bumps — and hopefully, it’ll wake you the eff up.

5. Angela Davis

This political activist and champion of black rights was a major civil rights-era heavyweight and co-founded Critical Resistance, a prisoner rights organization working to dismantle the prison industrial complex. Back in 1970, James Baldwin himself wrote an open letter to “My Sister, Miss Angela Davis.” Now, some 47 years later, the 72-year-old Davis is still standing — and still prepared to fight.

Here’s the full list of speakers at the Women’s March on Washington:

  1. Ai-jen Poo, Director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance
  2. Aída Hurtado, Professor and Luis Leal Endowed Chair, Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies, University of California, Santa Barbara
  3. Amanda Nguyen, President and Founder, Rise
  4. America Ferrera, Chair, Artists Table of Women's March on Washington
  5. Angela Davis, Distinguished Professor Emerita, UC Santa Cruz
  6. Ashley Judd, Humanitarian, Ph.D student, Actor
  7. Bob Bland, Co-Chair, Women's March on Washington
  8. Carmen Perez, Co-Chair, Women's March on Washington, Executive Director, the Gathering for Justice
  9. Cecile Richards, President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America
  10. Donna Hylton, Formerly Incarcerated, Criminal Justice Reform Activist
  11. Dr. Cynthia Hale, Founding and Senior Pastor of the Ray of Hope Christian Church
  12. Erika Andiola, Political Outreach Manager, Our Revolution
  13. George Gresham, President of 1199SEIU
  14. Gloria Steinem, Feminist Writer, Activist and Organizer
  15. Gwen Carr, Mother of Eric Garner
  16. Hina Naveed, Co-Director of Dream Action Coalition
  17. Ilyasah Shabazz, Malcolm X's Daughter and Trustee, Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center
  18. J. Bob Alotta, Executive Director, Astraea, Lesbian Foundation for Justice
  19. Janet Mock, Author of The New York Times bestseller Redefining Realness and the upcoming memoir, Surpassing Certainty
  20. Judith LeBlanc, Director of Native Organizers Alliance
  21. Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, Executive Director and Co-Founder, MomsRising
  22. LaDonna Harris, President of Americans for Indian Opportunity & Original Co-Convener of the Women’s Political Caucus
  23. Linda Sarsour, Co-Chair, Women's March on Washington; Co-Founder of MPower Change
  24. Lucia McBath, Mother of Jordan Davis
  25. Maria Hamilton, Mother of Dontre Hamilton
  26. Maryum Ali, Muhammad Ali's Daughter and Social Worker, Juvenile Delinquency Prevention
  27. Melanie Campbell, President and CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation
  28. Melissa Harris-Perry, Director, Anna Julia Cooper Center; Editor-at-Large, Elle magazine
  29. Melissa Mayes, Environmental Justice Activist, Flint
  30. Michael Moore, Filmmaker
  31. Rabbi Sharon Brous, Founder/Senior Rabbi, IKAR
  32. Randi Weingarten, President, AFT
  33. Raquel Willis, Communications Associate for Transgender Law Center
  34. Rhea Suh, President of National Resources Defense Council
  35. Roslyn Brock, Chairman, NAACP National Board of Directors
  36. Scarlett Johansson, Actress, Activist
  37. Sister Ieasha Prime, Executive Director, Barakah Inc.
  38. Sister Simone Campbell, Executive Director, NETWORK Lobby
  39. Sophie Cruz, Immigrant Rights Activist
  40. Sybrina Fulton, Mother of Trayvon Martin
  41. Tamika Mallory, Co-Chair of Women's March on Washington, Social Justice Activist
  42. Van Jones, President of Dream Corps, CNN Commentator
  43. Wendy Carrillo, Human Rights Journalist
  44. Zahra Billoo, Spokeswoman, Council on American-Islamic Relations
