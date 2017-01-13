Sections
Lady Liberty is an African-American woman on a new U.S. coin

Image: US Treasury ,Getty Images
Print

Lady Liberty is an African-American woman on a limited-edition $100 gold medallion

For the first time ever, Lady Liberty will appear as an African-American woman on a new U.S. coin, which goes on sale April 6. The coin, which commemorates the 225th anniversary of the U.S. Mint’s coin production, will be 24-karat gold and weigh about an ounce according to a statement released today.

The medallion is the first in a series of gold coins that will showcase Lady Liberty reimagined from various backgrounds, representing Asian-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, Indian-Americans and others “to reflect the cultural and ethnic diversity of the United States,” according to the Mint. Released biennially, the coins will also be available in 0.999 silver.

More: Your couch cushions could be a goldmine for hidden treasures

These are not for spending, of course. Though the new coin will have a face value of $100, and there will be a run of 100,000 of them, The New York Times points out that “they will sell for far more than face value, depending on the value of gold, currently more than $1,000 an ounce.”

More: Harriet Tubman would only earn $12.80 of that $20 bill today

The new coin is a move from the Treasury Department, as they said in a statement, to “look to the future by casting Liberty in a new light, as an African-American woman wearing a crown of stars, looking forward to ever-brighter chapters in our nation’s history book.”

More: How to buy jewelry as an investment

