Lady Liberty is an African-American woman on a limited-edition $100 gold medallion

For the first time ever, Lady Liberty will appear as an African-American woman on a new U.S. coin, which goes on sale April 6. The coin, which commemorates the 225th anniversary of the U.S. Mint’s coin production, will be 24-karat gold and weigh about an ounce according to a statement released today.

The medallion is the first in a series of gold coins that will showcase Lady Liberty reimagined from various backgrounds, representing Asian-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, Indian-Americans and others “to reflect the cultural and ethnic diversity of the United States,” according to the Mint. Released biennially, the coins will also be available in 0.999 silver.

These are not for spending, of course. Though the new coin will have a face value of $100, and there will be a run of 100,000 of them, The New York Times points out that “they will sell for far more than face value, depending on the value of gold, currently more than $1,000 an ounce.”

The new coin is a move from the Treasury Department, as they said in a statement, to “look to the future by casting Liberty in a new light, as an African-American woman wearing a crown of stars, looking forward to ever-brighter chapters in our nation’s history book.”

