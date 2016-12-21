We can all relate to failure — here's how to move on from it

Hannah is the lifestyle editor at STYLECASTER, covering sex and relationships, politics, women's health, career, home décor, food, travel, and more. Her favorite things include spinach artichoke dip, cashmere sweaters, and impromptu danc...

Image: Listen to Maya Angelou, StyleCaster/Getty Images

It’s the end of 2016, and I think we can all agree it’s been one rough-as-hell year. Terrorist attacks, Zika virus, mass shootings, and the deaths of Prince and Bowie are some of the things we’ll be glad to leave behind come January 1. And, of course, there was the presidential election that gave us all whiplash, and put a former reality TV star in the White House rather than an incredibly qualified woman. Hillary Clinton‘s failure to be elected president has to be one of the most epic instances of a powerful women falling down—and yet, we have no doubt she’ll bounce back from this, just like she bounced back from losing to Obama in the primaries in 2008, the Benghazi hearings, Bill’s affair, and more.

On that note, failure is something we can all relate to, no matter how you feel about Clinton. Whether it’s being rejected from a job, being dumped, losing a competition, or a million other scenarios, the old adage is true: You just can’t win ’em all. Next time you do fail, take these women’s words of wisdom to heart—and remember, it happened to them, too.

Image: StyleCaster

“Just because you fail once doesn’t mean you’re gonna fail at everything.” –Marilyn Monroe

“Even when you have doubts, take that step. Take chances. Mistakes are never a failure – they can be turned into wisdom.” –Cat Cora

“I was never afraid of failure after that because, I think, coming that close to death you get kissed. With the years, the actual experience of course fades, but the flavor of it doesn’t. I just had a real sense of what choice do I have but to live fully?” –Debra Winger

“We’re born with success. It is only others who point out our failures, and what they attribute to us as failure.” –Whoopi Goldberg

“We need to accept that we won’t always make the right decisions, that we’ll screw up royally sometimes – understanding that failure is not the opposite of success, it’s part of success.” –Arianna Huffington

“To err is human, but it feels divine.” –Mae West

“You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats, so you can know who you are, what you can rise from, how you can still come out of it.” –Maya Angelou

“I fell off my pink cloud with a thud.” –Elizabeth Taylor

“Failure isn’t an option. I’ve erased the word ‘fear’ from my vocabulary, and I think when you erase fear, you can’t fail.” –Alicia Keys

“I’m living life as best I can – but I’m not exempt from failure and making bad choices.” –LeAnn Rimes

