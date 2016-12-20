Make your last minute shopping count by giving back to charity

Rachel Sacks is a writer and editor in San Francisco, CA, where she also works to find deals and coupons for Goodshop as a content curator. Rachel writes about culture, music, health and other lifestyle topics. When she's not looking for...

With less than a week to go until Christmas, the time to get a gift is getting smaller and smaller. But sometimes it’s incredibly difficult to find the perfect gift for someone on your list. Sometimes the choice is obvious, other times not so much.

You obviously can’t just straight out ask people what they want, unless you want to be a killjoy and ruin any pretense of surprise. Seriously where’s the fun in that?

Here are some last-minute ideas you can still get in time (from this handy wishlist.)

Stowaway Duffel

This lightweight and durable duffel from Eddie Bauer stands up to everyday use and is also great for travel of all sorts. The bag packs down into one of its own pockets when empty and offers 40 liters of space, perfect for when you come home with more than when you left. You can also donate four percent of what you spend on the bag to a cause of your choice.

Convertible Backpack and Tote

Another stylish choice for when you’re on the go is this convertible bag from Bentley Leathers, which can be worn as either a backpack or tote. Even better? A portion of what you spend is donated to your favorite nonprofit.

The Magnolia Story

Who isn’t a fan of Fixer Upper? This book is available at Barnes & Noble and four percent will be donated to a nonprofit or charity.

Contiki

Who doesn’t love a vacation? A trip is a great gift for someone because it’s not a physical item you have to give them on Christmas Day. Contiki offers all types of trips around the world. Or if you’re looking for something local or closer to home, CityPass has plenty of trips for good prices to a variety of cities.

Compliment Cards

Don’t forget something for a host or hostess at your next holiday party! These cards from Shopbop are cute, easy to bring and useful. Plus, three percent is donated to you or your host’s favorite cause.

Marble Coasters

Coasters may not seem like the fanciest present but everyone could use some, and these marble coasters from World Market really class up any coffee table situation.

Another bonus? As always, with Goodshop deals you can save money and donate to a cause of your choice.

Hopefully these ideas help your holiday shopping plans. Have you figured out what your getting everyone? What are some of the top gifts you’re looking for?