Your health isn't the only reason you should put those cigs down for good

We all know smoking is bad for our health. It's bad for your lungs, heart, skin and pretty much every other part of your body. But that's not the only reason you should trash that pack of smokes — for good. You're hurting a lot more than your body each time you light up. Believe it or not, there are a ton of non-health related reasons you should quit smoking, too.

1. Social situations

Let's face it. It's no longer "cool" to light up a cigarette when you're hanging out with your friends... or really ever. These days, you have to excuse yourself from the crowd and go outside to smoke alone. There's nothing fun about that.

2. The weather

Smokers are banned from basically every public area, and there's a reason for that. This leaves you standing out in the cold, wind, rain or heat every time you need a smoke break. Quit now and you'll never be banished to the parking lot again.

3. The stink

Smoke stinks, and if you smoke, so will you. Cover up and spray perfume, but that smell will linger, I promise.

4. Cost

Cigarettes are expensive. The average cost of a pack of cigarettes in the United States is nearly $6, meaning smoking a pack day will cost you over $2,000 a year. Think of the things you could do with that money!

5. Your career

If you're having trouble landing a job or succeeding in your field, your smoking habit might just be to blame. Studies have shown that not only do smokers have a harder time getting hired, but when they do, they tend to make significantly less.

6. Taste

You might think you know what your food tastes like, but you probably don't. Smoking has been known to dull your taste buds, so after you quit you may be surprised at how flavorful everything suddenly is — and maybe at how over-seasoned some of your "best" dishes might be.

7. Smell

Smoking cigarettes greatly diminishes your ability to smell, but if you quit, you'll probably get back the use of your sniffer.

8. Your family

If you have kids, they're probably going to follow your lead on things like this. Set a positive example. Teach them that sometimes, being a quitter is a good thing.

9. Safety

In 2015, smoking was the leading cause of fatal residential fires. Quit today and your whole household will be a lot safer.

This post was sponsored by Nicorette® and NicoDerm® CQ®.