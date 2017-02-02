These part-time jobs all come with full-time pay

I'm Sarah - wife to my amazing husband, John, and mom to two little girls, Cami and Maisie. I used to work in the finance industry before having my daughters, and now I'm a freelance personal finance writer and blogger. I love being wi...

Life is mean to be lived — so what's all this nose to the grindstone business? There really are a good amount of part-time jobs out there that pay enough for you to live comfortably and have some extra time to actually enjoy yourself.

That being said, a lot of these jobs do require a ton of skill and you'll need to get some study done before jumping in. It's not that you won't be working hard, it's just that you'll have more time to enjoy the fruits of your labor.

Here are 25 part-time jobs that often pay much more than minimum wage.

1. Tutor

Tutors can work in person or even online. Online tutors typically make less, but the job is more flexible since you can work from home. In-person tutors can charge $30 per hour or more.

2. School bus driver

School bus drivers typically work less than 20 hours per week and average more than $15 an hour.

3. Travel agent

Love booking vacations and helping others make their travel dreams come true? If so, consider working as a part-time travel agent. Most are paid on commission, but top earners can make well over $50,000 per year.

4. Server at a breakfast restaurant

At a busy breakfast restaurant, you’ll average $20 an hour in tips, plus your hourly wage of $4 an hour (or more depending on where you live). Breakfast restaurants close mid-afternoon, allowing you plenty of time to spend with family.

5. Hair stylist

Set your own hours, work in a salon or in the comfort of your own home, all while making an hourly rate of more than minimum wage (average is $10 nationwide) plus tips.

6. Secretary

Secretaries don’t just work full time in an office setting anymore. They can work from home, work part time or work as an assistant to a CEO. Pay can vary from $10 an hour to $25 an hour.

7. Mail carrier

Mail carriers work 20 hours per week, on average, and make $19 an hour or more.

8. Dental hygienist

Though you’ll need an associate’s degree, you’ll make an average of $32 an hour for this low-stress, in-demand part-time job.

9. Makeup artist

Similar to a hair stylist, you can set your own hours, work at a makeup counter or specialize in events, such as weddings or anniversary parties.

10. Private fitness instructor

You can get your Pilates or yoga license and start teaching private lessons from the comfort of your own home. You can charge $20 per hour or more, depending on your experience and what your clients are willing to pay.

11. Small-business owner

If you’re the crafty type, sell your artwork on websites such as Etsy. Salary varies depending on how many sales you make, but the more you put into your small business, the more you’ll get out of it.

12. Bank teller

Bank tellers start out around $12 an hour, on average. Other perks of the job include benefits, the option to work part time and the option to contribute to a retirement account.

Originally published February 2014. Updated February 2017.