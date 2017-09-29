Fixer Upper Rentals

I think we all let out a collective gasp of horror when the news hit earlier this week that Joanna and Chip Gaines have decided to call season 5 of Fixer Upper the last. Where will we go for our weekly dose of shiplap and family-friendly renovation shenanigans? But luckily, even if the show ends, the couple's legacy will live on (along with endless reruns, thank goodness).
There's the new Target line they recently announced, the restaurant they're opening, and, of course, the houses they've built.
And, even if you weren't one of the people chosen to appear on the show, thanks to HomeAway you can stay in one of the Gaines' masterpieces. Take a look at some of the former Fixer Upper houses that have a vacation listing on the site, so you can get a fix of that shiplap magic on your next trip out of town.
This Waco home is available for an average of $297/night.
The home has an open concept, modern-rustic living space, including a fireplace to get cozy in front of.
For an average of $742/night, up to 20 people can fit inside Fixer Upper's infamous Barndominium.
With a grand table that seats 20, you could save money on vacation by dining in at the Barndominium.
The centerpiece of the Barndominium's kitchen is a gorgeous butcher block island.
Sleeping 10, this 4-bedroom mid-century modern home offers plenty of space for relaxing at about $300/night.
Complete with a hammock, the home is a serene retreat from city life, and the property is filled with greenery.
The garage has undergone a renovation, and now houses additional sleeping space via these built-in beds.
Located near Baylor and the Magnolia Market Silos, the Mailander House is $200/night and sleeps four.
The country kitchen offers a cozy setting for meals at the house when you don't feel like going out.
Serene and calm, the master bedroom is the perfect respite from a busy day of exploring Waco.
This large house sleeps 12, averages $475/night, and is close to the Baylor campus and Magnolia Market.
Spend your evenings drinking sweet tea on the roomy porch.
Each bedroom is tastefully appointed and has luxurious, hotel-quality linens.
