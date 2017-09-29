 
Fixer Upper May Be Ending, But You Can Still Stay In One Of These Houses

Fixer Upper Rentals

HomeAway
Fixer Upper Rentals

I think we all let out a collective gasp of horror when the news hit earlier this week that Joanna and Chip Gaines have decided to call season 5 of Fixer Upper the last. Where will we go for our weekly dose of shiplap and family-friendly renovation shenanigans? But luckily, even if the show ends, the couple's legacy will live on (along with endless reruns, thank goodness).

There's the new Target line they recently announced, the restaurant they're opening, and, of course, the houses they've built.

And, even if you weren't one of the people chosen to appear on the show, thanks to HomeAway you can stay in one of the Gaines' masterpieces. Take a look at some of the former Fixer Upper houses that have a vacation listing on the site, so you can get a fix of that shiplap magic on your next trip out of town.

The Downs - living space

HomeAway
The Downs - living space

The home has an open concept, modern-rustic living space, including a fireplace to get cozy in front of. 

The Downs - master bedroom

HomeAway
The Downs - master bedroom

Four people can stay at the house, and the master bedroom has a gorgeous en suite.

Barndominium

HomeAway
Barndominium

For an average of $742/night, up to 20 people can fit inside Fixer Upper's infamous Barndominium

Barndominium - dining area

HomeAway
Barndominium - dining area

With a grand table that seats 20, you could save money on vacation by dining in at the Barndominium

Barndominium - kitchen

HomeAway
Barndominium - kitchen

The centerpiece of the Barndominium's kitchen is a gorgeous butcher block island. 

Mid-Century Modern

HomeAway
Mid-Century Modern

Sleeping 10, this 4-bedroom mid-century modern home offers plenty of space for relaxing at about $300/night.

Mid-Century Modern - outdoors

HomeAway
Mid-Century Modern - outdoors

Complete with a hammock, the home is a serene retreat from city life, and the property is filled with greenery. 

Mid-Century Modern - garage

HomeAway
Mid-Century Modern - garage

The garage has undergone a renovation, and now houses additional sleeping space via these built-in beds.

Mailander House

HomeAway
Mailander House

Located near Baylor and the Magnolia Market Silos, the Mailander House is $200/night and sleeps four.

Mailander House - kitchen

HomeAway
Mailander House - kitchen

The country kitchen offers a cozy setting for meals at the house when you don't feel like going out.

Mailander House - master

HomeAway
Mailander House - master

Serene and calm, the master bedroom is the perfect respite from a busy day of exploring Waco.

The Gorman House

HomeAway
The Gorman House

This large house sleeps 12, averages $475/night, and is close to the Baylor campus and Magnolia Market.

The Gorman House - porch

HomeAway
The Gorman House - porch

Spend your evenings drinking sweet tea on the roomy porch

The Gorman House - bedroom

HomeAway
The Gorman House - bedroom

Each bedroom is tastefully appointed and has luxurious, hotel-quality linens.

