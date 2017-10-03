Halloween decor at Ikea

I love Halloween and getting the house all gussied up in the spookiest trappings I can find — bring on the cobwebs and as many jack-o'-lanterns you can fit on your porch, say I! What I don't love? The amount of money most Halloween decorations cost these days and the amount of storage I use up on seasonal decor.
That's where Ikea comes in.
While the Scandinavian home decor superstore doesn't have a Halloween section per se, it has plenty of affordable accent pieces that can bring dark and dreadful drama to your home, from the living room to the front porch.
Even better, because they're more subtle, when the spookiest season of the year is over, you can integrate these pieces with the rest of your decor, freeing up some of the storage space you usually dedicate to your holiday items.
Orange and black, this throw blanket is just right for snuggling under while watching scary movies. (Ikea, $13)
Punched black metal casts eerie shadows on the wall when you place a candle inside. (Ikea, $25)
Bring some goth style to your dining room with this textured black table runner. (Ikea, $5)
Covered in mischievous black cats, this cushion will add some Halloween flair to any room. (Ikea, $4)
Imprinted with a lace pattern, these red candles are dark and glamorous. (Ikea, $8)
Printed with wolves and ravens, this cushion cover adds a decidedly dark vibe to your decor. (Ikea, $6)
Cluster these smoky tea light candle holders around your home for a moody look. (Ikea, $3)
Bedecked with black cats, these curtains are cute and spooky all at once. (Ikea, $25)
Hang these caged lanterns on your porch to beckon (and terrify) trick-or-treaters. (Ikea, $15)
Jazz up your existing throw pillows with this pumpkin-orange cushion cover. (Ikea, $12)
Bring a little Halloween magic to the kitchen with this dark culinary fabric. (Ikea, $5)
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started