Halloween decor at Ikea

I love Halloween and getting the house all gussied up in the spookiest trappings I can find — bring on the cobwebs and as many jack-o'-lanterns you can fit on your porch, say I! What I don't love? The amount of money most Halloween decorations cost these days and the amount of storage I use up on seasonal decor.

That's where Ikea comes in.

While the Scandinavian home decor superstore doesn't have a Halloween section per se, it has plenty of affordable accent pieces that can bring dark and dreadful drama to your home, from the living room to the front porch.

Even better, because they're more subtle, when the spookiest season of the year is over, you can integrate these pieces with the rest of your decor, freeing up some of the storage space you usually dedicate to your holiday items.