You'll Say, ‘Accio’ to Everything From PB Teen's New ‘Harry Potter’ Collection

Justina Huddleston

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

PB Teen 'Harry Potter' collection

PB Teen
Want to hear something magical? While we were busy freaking out because as of Sept. 1 of this year, the epilogue of the Harry Potter series is now in the past, PB Teen was putting together a jaw-dropping collection of home decor based on the epic franchise.

Now, just like Harry, Ron, Hermione and Draco's own children, who are starting their first year at school as we speak, you can live like you're at Hogwarts, all with a little tweaking of your current bedroom design.

The collection may be for PB Teen, but it's anything but childish. There are luxurious linens, ornate mirrors and throw pillows galore.

Whether you're a Hufflepuff (represent!), Gryffindor, Ravenclaw or Slytherin, this line has something for everyone (even Muggles).

'Harry Potter' Magical Velvet quilt

PB Teen
This lush blue duvet cover and sham will keep you warm on cold nights in the castle. (PB Teen, $249)

Gold glitter canopy

PB Teen
Instantly make your bed look more magical with this gold glitter canopy. (PB Teen, $129)

Shimmer velvet blackout drape

PB Teen
Heavy velvet drapes add an air of sophistication to your castle. (PB Teen, $99 – $129)

'Harry Potter' knit throw

PB Teen
Snuggle up with this cozy throw when the weather outside gets frightful. (PB Teen, $69)

'Harry Potter' Deathly Hallows pillow

PB Teen
Blue velvet, silver sequins and ancient magic imbue this soft pillow. (PB Teen, $40)

'Harry Potter' flying key jewelry hooks, set of 3

PB Teen
Even if you're not a Harry Potter fan, these hooks are a stylish way to store your jewelry. (PB Teen, $89)

'Harry Potter' golden snitch clock

PB Teen
Dress up a side table or mantel with this golden snitch clock. (PB Teen, $49)

'Harry Potter' Hogwarts pendant

PB Teen
The cutout image of Hogwarts on this pendant lamp glows warmly whenever the light's on. (PB Teen, $249)

'Harry Potter' Mirror of Erised jewelry wall cabinet

PB Teen
This ornate iron mirror doubles as a jewelry cabinet. (PB Teen, $399)

'Harry Potter' Hedwig lamp

PB Teen
Hedwig lives on in this magically illuminating lamp. (PB Teen, $179) 

'Harry Potter' Platform 9-3/4 pillow cover

PB Teen
Pink velvet and gold lettering make this pillow cover a chic choice. (PB Teen, $36)

