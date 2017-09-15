PB Teen 'Harry Potter' collection

Want to hear something magical? While we were busy freaking out because as of Sept. 1 of this year, the epilogue of the Harry Potter series is now in the past, PB Teen was putting together a jaw-dropping collection of home decor based on the epic franchise.
Now, just like Harry, Ron, Hermione and Draco's own children, who are starting their first year at school as we speak, you can live like you're at Hogwarts, all with a little tweaking of your current bedroom design.
The collection may be for PB Teen, but it's anything but childish. There are luxurious linens, ornate mirrors and throw pillows galore.
Whether you're a Hufflepuff (represent!), Gryffindor, Ravenclaw or Slytherin, this line has something for everyone (even Muggles).
This luxurious cotton percale damask duvet covered in Patronus imagery will keep out the cold. (PB Teen, $149)
This lush blue duvet cover and sham will keep you warm on cold nights in the castle. (PB Teen, $249)
Instantly make your bed look more magical with this gold glitter canopy. (PB Teen, $129)
Heavy velvet drapes add an air of sophistication to your castle. (PB Teen, $99 – $129)
Snuggle up with this cozy throw when the weather outside gets frightful. (PB Teen, $69)
Blue velvet, silver sequins and ancient magic imbue this soft pillow. (PB Teen, $40)
Even if you're not a Harry Potter fan, these hooks are a stylish way to store your jewelry. (PB Teen, $89)
Dress up a side table or mantel with this golden snitch clock. (PB Teen, $49)
The cutout image of Hogwarts on this pendant lamp glows warmly whenever the light's on. (PB Teen, $249)
This ornate iron mirror doubles as a jewelry cabinet. (PB Teen, $399)
Hedwig lives on in this magically illuminating lamp. (PB Teen, $179)
Pink velvet and gold lettering make this pillow cover a chic choice. (PB Teen, $36)
