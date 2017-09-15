PB Teen 'Harry Potter' collection

Share Pin

Want to hear something magical? While we were busy freaking out because as of Sept. 1 of this year, the epilogue of the Harry Potter series is now in the past, PB Teen was putting together a jaw-dropping collection of home decor based on the epic franchise.

Now, just like Harry, Ron, Hermione and Draco's own children, who are starting their first year at school as we speak, you can live like you're at Hogwarts, all with a little tweaking of your current bedroom design.

The collection may be for PB Teen, but it's anything but childish. There are luxurious linens, ornate mirrors and throw pillows galore.

Whether you're a Hufflepuff (represent!), Gryffindor, Ravenclaw or Slytherin, this line has something for everyone (even Muggles).