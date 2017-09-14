Will & Jada sold their Hawaiian mansion

Jada Pinket Smith and Will Smith are living the life. How do we know? Well, it's not just their respective amazing careers (I mean, did you see Girl's Trip?), but the fact that they just sold their Hawaiian mansion for $12 million dollars — and it's the second time they've had a Hawaiian mansion to sell. I mean, I don't even have a Hawaiian tool shed to sell (or any tool shed, for that matter) — so being able to say that you've owned two mansions is a pretty big deal.
The house sits on a bluff above Secret Beach on the island of Kauai and comes with 6.91 acres of land. The property consists of four different structures, including the main house, a carriage house that's been converted to a guest house, an actual guest house and a studio. In total, there are seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms on the property.
But you probably wouldn't want to spend all your time indoors when the views are as spectacular as this. Luckily, you can soak up those ocean vistas from your 50-foot swimming pool, spa, outdoor bar, bathroom, tennis courts, orchards and a trail to the beach.
Take a closer look at the home in the following slides.
The main home is stunning, with plenty of windows and glass doors to let in light and open the home up to views of the ocean. Interestingly enough, the home used to be owned by 7-foot, 2-inch NBA star Kareem Abdul Jabbar and has extra-high ceilings and doorways.
The 50-foot-long pool has views of the main home and of the ocean along with a poolside bar. I know where I'd spend all my time if this were my house.
The property has private access to Secret Beach, known for its remote location, sandy beach and stunning views of the water off Kauai's north shore.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started