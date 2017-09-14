 
Take a Look at Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith's $12 Million Hawaiian Mansion

Justina Huddleston

#1/4:

Will & Jada sold their Hawaiian mansion

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Jada Pinket Smith and Will Smith are living the life. How do we know? Well, it's not just their respective amazing careers (I mean, did you see Girl's Trip?), but the fact that they just sold their Hawaiian mansion for $12 million dollars — and it's the second time they've had a Hawaiian mansion to sell. I mean, I don't even have a Hawaiian tool shed to sell (or any tool shed, for that matter) — so being able to say that you've owned two mansions is a pretty big deal.

The house sits on a bluff above Secret Beach on the island of Kauai and comes with 6.91 acres of land. The property consists of four different structures, including the main house, a carriage house that's been converted to a guest house, an actual guest house and a studio. In total, there are seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms on the property.

But you probably wouldn't want to spend all your time indoors when the views are as spectacular as this. Luckily, you can soak up those ocean vistas from your 50-foot swimming pool, spa, outdoor bar, bathroom, tennis courts, orchards and a trail to the beach.

Take a closer look at the home in the following slides.

#3/4:

A pool with a view

HI Information Service via Variety
The 50-foot-long pool has views of the main home and of the ocean along with a poolside bar. I know where I'd spend all my time if this were my house.

#4/4:

Access to an amazing beach

HI Information Service via Variety
The property has private access to Secret Beach, known for its remote location, sandy beach and stunning views of the water off Kauai's north shore. 

