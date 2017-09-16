Big style for small spaces

Let’s be honest — there are tons of advantages to living in a smaller space. Lower utilities, less to clean… the list goes on and on. What typically doesn’t fall under the pros column, though, is picking the perfect sofa. Why? Well, it can be brutal to find one you feel would suit your tiny space like a dream, only to discover it’s simply too big.
But don’t relegate yourself to a life of old-school futons or generic sofas devoid of style just because you think they’re your only options. Having a smaller housing footprint doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice aesthetics. We live in a world with automated vacuums and robotic dog-watering bowls — of course society has figured out a way to translate comfort and style into sofas made for smaller homes.
The following assortment is proof. They are smaller than standard-size sofas, meaning you shouldn’t have any problem getting them into your home. Bonus? They’ve got loads of charisma.
This dreamy azure blue is just one of the textured, woven Abbott's color options. (World Market, $700)
This button-tufted beauty is classic, comfy and full of farmhouse-chic charm. (Sears, $574)
Matte velvet-like fabric and gold-tinted metal legs make the Samara feel super-luxe. (World Market, $700)
The French yellow hue of this Marni sofa comes across as irresistibly sunny. (World Market, $550)
If you're looking for a sofa that is the perfect marriage of stylish and plush, you found it. (Wayfair, $302)
A nod to the 1950s, the retro yet refined Gia sofa is a comfy conversation-starter. (Crate and Barrel, $1,614)
This isn't your old dorm-room futon! The Ferris is a grown-up, mid-century modern version. (Wayfair, $230)
Square arms and tufted seating are just a few details that stand out on the Garren. (Wayfair, $420)
Lounge, indeed! Those super-deep seats and overstuffed cushions look so cozy. (Crate and Barrel, $1,314)
The Lottie may be little, but there's a lot to love here: leather, good looks and a twin sleeper. (Target, $800)
Mid-century modern in colors like amethyst, seafoam and sweet potato? Yes, please! (Apt2B, $1,148)
The Keeley is a rare breed, offering both sophisticated styling and supreme comfort. (Crate and Barrel, $1,869)
If you ask me, heaven is a place filled with velvet Paidge sofas in this dreamy ink blue. (West Elm, $999)
Designer Kyle Schuneman dressed up the Saxon with sweet details like turned wooden legs. (Apt2B, $1,488)
The curved arm of the Westin gives this versatile piece flair that is stylish yet subtle. (Sears, $467)
Does the Ryandale come in other colors? Sure, but it's a masterpiece in pink lemonade. (Apt2B, $1,158)
Exposed stitching and tufted buttons are two of many special touches this sofa boasts. (Wayfair, $420)
Masculinity meets glamour in the rolled-back Jackson sofa, and the result is riveting. (Apt2B, $1,388)
The Ellie may be smaller than a standard sofa, but it doesn't compromise style. (Overstock, $420)
This vintage stunner comes courtesy of HGTV design geniuses, the Novogratzes. (Walmart, $349)
Tanned and dyed leather accented with nailheads makes the Dryden a classy choice. (Crate and Barrel, $2,847)
