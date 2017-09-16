 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

21 Sofas That Will Look Amazing in a Tiny Space

Julie Sprankles

by

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

View Profile
#1/23:

Big style for small spaces

Image: Getty Images/Design: Kenzie Mastroe/SheKnows
#1/23:

Big style for small spaces

Let’s be honest — there are tons of advantages to living in a smaller space. Lower utilities, less to clean… the list goes on and on. What typically doesn’t fall under the pros column, though, is picking the perfect sofa. Why? Well, it can be brutal to find one you feel would suit your tiny space like a dream, only to discover it’s simply too big.

But don’t relegate yourself to a life of old-school futons or generic sofas devoid of style just because you think they’re your only options. Having a smaller housing footprint doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice aesthetics. We live in a world with automated vacuums and robotic dog-watering bowls — of course society has figured out a way to translate comfort and style into sofas made for smaller homes.

The following assortment is proof. They are smaller than standard-size sofas, meaning you shouldn’t have any problem getting them into your home. Bonus? They’ve got loads of charisma.

#3/23:

The Baxton

Sears
#3/23:

The Baxton

This button-tufted beauty is classic, comfy and full of farmhouse-chic charm. (Sears, $574)

#4/23:

The Samara

World Market
#4/23:

The Samara

Matte velvet-like fabric and gold-tinted metal legs make the Samara feel super-luxe. (World Market, $700)

 
#5/23:

The Marni

World Market
#5/23:

The Marni

The French yellow hue of this Marni sofa comes across as irresistibly sunny. (World Market, $550)

#6/23:

The Copenhagen

Wayfair
#6/23:

The Copenhagen

If you're looking for a sofa that is the perfect marriage of stylish and plush, you found it. (Wayfair, $302)

#7/23:

The Gia

Crate and Barrel
#7/23:

The Gia

A nod to the 1950s, the retro yet refined Gia sofa is a comfy conversation-starter. (Crate and Barrel, $1,614)

 

#8/23:

The Ferris

Wayfair
#8/23:

The Ferris

This isn't your old dorm-room futon! The Ferris is a grown-up, mid-century modern version. (Wayfair, $230)

#9/23:

The Garren

Wayfair
#9/23:

The Garren

Square arms and tufted seating are just a few details that stand out on the Garren. (Wayfair, $420)

#10/23:

The Lounge II

Crate and Barrel
#10/23:

The Lounge II

Lounge, indeed! Those super-deep seats and overstuffed cushions look so cozy. (Crate and Barrel, $1,314)

#11/23:

The Lottie

Target
#11/23:

The Lottie

The Lottie may be little, but there's a lot to love here: leather, good looks and a twin sleeper. (Target, $800)

#12/23:

The Logan

Apt2B
#12/23:

The Logan

Mid-century modern in colors like amethyst, seafoam and sweet potato? Yes, please! (Apt2B, $1,148)

#13/23:

The Keeley

Crate and Barrel
#13/23:

The Keeley

The Keeley is a rare breed, offering both sophisticated styling and supreme comfort. (Crate and Barrel, $1,869)

#14/23:

The Paidge

West Elm
#14/23:

The Paidge

If you ask me, heaven is a place filled with velvet Paidge sofas in this dreamy ink blue. (West Elm, $999)

#15/23:

The Saxon

Apt2B
#15/23:

The Saxon

Designer Kyle Schuneman dressed up the Saxon with sweet details like turned wooden legs. (Apt2B, $1,488)

#16/23:

The Westin

Sears
#16/23:

The Westin

The curved arm of the Westin gives this versatile piece flair that is stylish yet subtle. (Sears, $467)

#17/23:

The Ryandale

Apt2B
#17/23:

The Ryandale

Does the Ryandale come in other colors? Sure, but it's a masterpiece in pink lemonade. (Apt2B, $1,158)

#18/23:

The Mid-Century

Wayfair
#18/23:

The Mid-Century

Exposed stitching and tufted buttons are two of many special touches this sofa boasts. (Wayfair, $420)

#19/23:

The Jackson

Apt2B
#19/23:

The Jackson

Masculinity meets glamour in the rolled-back Jackson sofa, and the result is riveting. (Apt2B, $1,388)

#20/23:

The Ellie

Overstock
#20/23:

The Ellie

The Ellie may be smaller than a standard sofa, but it doesn't compromise style. (Overstock, $420)

#21/23:

The Vintage Tufted

Walmart
#21/23:

The Vintage Tufted

This vintage stunner comes courtesy of HGTV design geniuses, the Novogratzes. (Walmart, $349)

#22/23:

The Dryden

Crate and Barrel
#22/23:

The Dryden

Tanned and dyed leather accented with nailheads makes the Dryden a classy choice. (Crate and Barrel, $2,847)

#23/23:

Pin it!

Yvonna Groom/SheKnows
#23/23:

Pin it!

Related Slideshows

10 Holiday Decor Items That Work All Year

PSA: Walmart Sells Really Fancy Furniture

8 Printable Holiday Place Cards to Relieve All Your Entertaining Stress
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started